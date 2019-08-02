The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Today
• Sacred Music Concert, 6:30 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 604 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur. The community is invited to attend. 256-355-0175.
• Youth Explosion, 7 p.m., New Beginnings Church, 14500 Alabama Highway 157, Moulton. Preaching Thursday: Noah Simmons; Friday, Evan Sparks.
Monday
• Guest speaker Jimmy Suggs, 7 p.m., First Holy Church of Christ, 3525 Central Parkway S.W. 256-353-0490.
Monday-Wednesday
• Family revival, 6 p.m., Hartselle First Missionary Baptist Church, 309 N. Bethel St., Hartselle. Speakers: Aug. 5, Bishop Jerry Johnson and Solomon Temple Church; Aug. 6, Pastor Gregory Willard and First Baptist Hillsboro Church; Aug. 7, Bishop Tommy Davis Jr. and Wheeler Chapel Church. 256-773-9319.
Aug 12-14
• Back to School Bible Conference, 6 p.m., First Missionary Baptist, 233 Vine St. N.W. Speakers: Aug. 12, Claudette Owens and Pastor Edward Owens; Aug. 13, Rev. Michael Jefferson and Pastor Lynn Herring; Aug. 14, Melissa Scott, Johnny Berry and Rev. Daylan Woodall. Free. Organized by The Decatur Fellowship of Historic Black Churches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.