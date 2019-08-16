The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Singing
Saturday
• Singing, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Independent Methodist Church, Highway 157 N., (at Speake) Danville. Featuring Josie Rae Jones and The Williams Family. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. 256-280-6957 or 256-280-6163.
Special Events
Sunday-Wednesday
• Revival, Harmony Grove Church, 1438 Kirby Bridge Road, Hartselle, with guest speaker Beth Stephens Johnson. The revival starts at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.
Aug. 25
• Homecoming, 10:30 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Tanner. Rev. Jason Greene, speaker; covered dish lunch follows the service.
Aug. 26-30
• Revival Services, 7 p.m., Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 2350 Wall Triana Highway, Huntsville. Elder Dr. Mylon Burwell is the pastor. The evangelist for Monday will be Elder Lloyd Morrow, pastor of the Temple Tabernacle Primitive Baptist Church Huntsville; Tuesday-Thursday: Elder Corey Howse, pastor of the Connection Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Nashville. Music will be provided by various choirs.
