Special Events
Saturday
• Beans and Rice Giveaway, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. 1-lb. bag of beans and rice to every adult. No questions asked.
Sunday
• 15th annual Hunter Bauer Memorial Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m., First Baptist Church Athens (in the Family Life Center Gym), 201 E. Hobbs St., Athens.
Jan. 19
• Welcome new Pastor Tripp Brogdon, 10 a.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. He's single, loves golf and basketball, plays the guitar, and is excited to share the Good News. 256-355-6310, www.standrewdecatur.org or find us on Facebook.
