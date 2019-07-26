The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Today
• Revival, 7 p.m., Pleasant Ridge Church, 2420 County Road 177, Moulton. Guest speaker is Marcus Lipscomb.
Monday-Tuesday
• Revival, 7 p.m., Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 17078 County Road 400, Hillsboro. July 29: Bishop Thomas Davis, Wheeler Chapel Church, Wheeler; July 30: Elder Mylon Burwell, Mt. Zion P.B.Church, Madison.
Aug. 1-2
• Youth Explosion, 7 p.m., New Beginnings Church, 14500 Alabama Highway 157, Moulton. Preaching Thursday: Noah Simmons; Friday, Evan Sparks.
Aug. 5-7
• Family revival, 6 p.m., Hartselle First Missionary Baptist Church, 309 N. Bethel St., Hartselle. Speakers: Aug. 5, Bishop Jerry Johnson and Solomon Temple Church; Aug. 6, Pastor Gregory Willard and First Baptist Hillsboro Church; Aug. 7, Bishop Tommy Davis Jr. and Wheeler Chapel Church. 256-773-9319.
