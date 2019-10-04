The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Singing
Saturday
• Gospel singing by Faith, Hope and Charity of Birmingham, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Church, Highway 157, Speake. Carl Sanford, 256-280-6163.
Special Events
Saturday
• Church wide yard sale, 7 a.m., First Christian Church, Valhermoso Springs. All proceeds will be donated to the new church sign fund. Pastor Jeremy Harbin, 256-206-5597.
• Chalybeate Springs community celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., beside Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church, 2781 County Road 214, Hillboro. Singing from One Accord Trio and Brandon Pylant Family. 256-303-0622.
Sunday
• Blessing of the Animals, 5:30 p.m., on the back lawn of St. John's Episcopal Church, 202 Gordon Drive S.E., Decatur. In honor of St. Francis, Patron Saint of Animals.
• The Covenant Players, a Christian music and drama team, 11 a.m., First Christian Church, Valhermoso Springs. 256-206-5597.
Wednesday
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
Oct. 12
• Blood Drive and Health Fair, 8 a.m.-noon, Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsboro. Sponsored by Church Health Ministry.
• Beans and Rice Day, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road; free 1-lb. bag beans and rice to every adult, no questions asked.
Oct. 13
• 175th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Decatur, 772 Pleasant Hill Road. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Pastor, Chris Martin, 256-351-0078.
Oct. 15
• Swamp John's, 4-7 p.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road; tickets are $12. Plates include fish, shrimp, chicken or combo, fries, slaw, hushpuppies, drink. Eat-in or carry-out. The Tanner United Methodist Women will also hold a bake sale during the event.
Oct. 20
• 150 Anniversary Celebration Service, 10 a.m., Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 860 Mt. Nebo Road, Falkville. Guest Speaker: Brother Donnie Carroll. Bring a covered dish for lunch. Pastor Greg Compton, 256-476-5201.
Nov. 2
• North Alabama Library Conference; registration, 8 a.m.; general session, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, 2801 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur. This event is open to all librarians and interested persons, not just church libraries. The cost is free. Register at www.cbcd.booksys.net, or call the church at 256-353-5912.
