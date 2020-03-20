The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Singing
Saturday
• The King's Messengers in Concert, 6:30 p.m., Deer Springs Baptist Church, Decatur. 256-773-6172 or 205-514-6447. www.kingsmessengersministries.com.
Special Events
Sunday
• Minister of Music Appreciation for Terry Byrd, 2 p.m., Wards Chapel CME, Somerville. Guest speaker: Rev. Kelvin Jones Sr., Mount Moriah UMC with special music. 256-612-7315.
• Spring Revival, 6 p.m., Blue Springs Baptist Church, 385 Blue Springs Road, Somerville (Florette). Sunday: Dr. Scotty Hogan, Interim Pastor of Cave Springs Baptist Church in Decatur. www.Blue SpringsBaptist.com.
