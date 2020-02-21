The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Special Events
Sunday
• Instructed Eucharist, 10 a.m., St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1450 Sparkman St., Hartselle. A lunch featuring red beans and rice and a King Cake will follow the service in anticipation of Mardi Gras.
• Annual Family and Friends Day Celebration, 10 a.m., Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 380 Indian Creek Road. Theme: “Pray without Ceasing” (1 Thess. 5:17 KJV). Church choir will sing and Pastor Rainey will bring the word.
Wednesday
• Ash Wednesday, Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. There will be two services with the imposition of ashes. From 7-9 a.m., there will be a drive-thru service under the carport for those going to work or school. The traditional service will be at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary following a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m.; 256-355-6310, www.standrewdecatur.org or visit us on Facebook.
March 5
• 18th annual Alabama Child Safety Conference, "Protecting Our Children and Teens," 8 a.m.-4 p.m., registration at 7:30 a.m., Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road, Decatur.
March 12
• Bill Gaither & Gaither Vocal Band, 7 p.m., Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. Multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither. For complete information, including ticket pricing, visit www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com. To charge tickets by phone or to obtain additional information call 1-855-484-1991.
