Singing
Sept. 21
• Gospel singing, 5 p.m., Eastside Church of Christ, 1602 Beech St. S.E., Decatur.
Special Events
Saturday
• Unity Prayer, 9-11 a.m., Somerville Historical Courthouse. Rev. Mitchell Cowley, 256-612-7315.
Sunday
• Dr. Henry Jackson, Shackelford Family and Dixie Family, 1:30 p.m., Oakville Christian Faith Center, 55 County Road 205, Danville.
• Sensational Sundays in September, Blue Springs Baptist, 385 Blue Springs Road, Somerville, 6 p.m. Guest speakers: Junior Hill on Sunday, Phil Waldrep on Sept. 15, Rob Jackson on Sept. 22, Dan Moran on Sept. 29.
Wednesday
• First Fellowship Fall 2019, meals served starting at 5 p.m., no reservations required; classes 6-7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Decatur, 805 Canal St. N.E. Nursery and children's activities available. 256-355-0277.
• Dealing with Grief and Loss with Rev. Brad Eades of Hospice of the Valley, King's Memorial United Methodist Church, 702 McCartney St. NW, Decatur. 6 p.m. 256-353-9267. Other sessions will be Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.
Sept. 15
• Swamp John's Dinner, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Shiloh M.B. Church, 2415 Old Moulton Road S.W., Decatur. Tickets $12.
Sept. 22-25
• Gospel meeting, Eastside Church of Christ, 1602 Beech St. S.E., Decatur. Guest evangelist is Willie A. McCord, minister of 10th Avenue Church of Christ in Columbus, Mississippi. Meetings are 7 p.m. each night. On Sept. 22, events include a Bible study at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m., lunch at 12:45 p.m., singing at 2 p.m. and afternoon service at 2:30 p.m.
