The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Contaminants on Aquadome property raise concerns after new report
- After years on different fields, Tyler and Jayda Stephenson are on the same team
- Tha Yard project saved building, offers space for start-up businesses
- Traffic in both directions on Alabama 20 backed up by burned 18-wheeler
- Storm causes limited damage, power outages
- Mayor, council clash over need for Fire Department rescue boat
- 2 principals, JROTC instructor retire in Lawrence
- Decatur 'not looking for Wally 2.0' as Shaw prepares for development director job
- Collins wants to wait for reading test results
- Moulton woman charged with drug possession
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Faith in elections is under assault (3)
- Biden expanding summer food program for 34M schoolchildren (2)
- Point Mallard faces hiring woes as season approaches (2)
- Biden's gun control measures get mixed reviews locally (2)
- Decatur school board votes to expel Decatur High student (2)
- ADL: Fox should fire Carlson for white-supremacist rhetoric (2)
- Esco Olinger (1)
- Judicial, DA pay changes go to the governor (1)
- Ousted Hartselle coach said she was not told to keep player's COVID status secret (1)
- Do you support the law that creates a statewide database tracking disciplinary actions and excessive force complaints against law enforcement officers? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.