Special Events
Sunday
• One Day Christmas Revival, Harris Chapel Church of God of Prophecy, 1661 County Road 45, Mt. Hope, in Lawrence County. Sunday school, 10 a.m.; morning worship service, 11 a.m.; lunch following morning service; Sunday night service, 6:30 p.m.; Alabama State Bishop Brian Sutton will be preaching at both services.
Tuesday
• A Festival of Lessons, Carols and Communion. 5 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 801 Jackson St. S.E., Decatur.
• Holy Eucharist with Children's Christmas Eve Pageant, 5 p.m.; Choral Prelude, 10:30 p.m., and Holy Eucharist, 11 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 202 Gordon Drive S.E.
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church Hartselle, 210 Woodland St. N.W.
• Christmas Eve Services, Family service at 6 p.m. and Candlelight communion service at 11 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur. 256-353-8759, www.stpaulsdec.com or Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsdec.
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1211 Westmead St. S.W., Decatur
• Christmas in the Park, 7 p.m., Veterans Park in Priceville
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian, 3310 Danville Road S.W.
• Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m., City Church, 1227 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur
• Candlelight Service, 5 and 11 p.m., Central United Methodist, 616 Jackson St. S.E., Decatur
• Candlelight Service, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian, 701 Oak St. N.E., Decatur
• Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., Shoal Creek Baptist, 1077 Shoal Creek Road, Decatur
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., Fairview the Grace Place, 4154 Huckaby Bridge Road, Fairview
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., First United Methodist, 14595 Market St., Moulton
• Christmas Eve Services, noon in the Beasley Center, 5 and 8 p.m. in the sanctuary, 208 West Hobbs St., Athens
• Christmas Eve Service, 10:30 p.m., St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 East Washington St., Athens
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., Somerville Baptist, 41 Main St., Somerville
• Candlelight Service, 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian in Athens, 112 South Jefferson St.
• Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 123 Church St. N.E., Decatur
Wednesday
• Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 202 Gordon Drive S.E.
• Christmas Day service at 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur. 256-353-8759, www.stpaulsdec.com or Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsdec.
