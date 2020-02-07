The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Religion Calendar is 5 p.m. Monday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Items are not taken by phone.
Singing
Feb. 16
• Singing at Pleasant Ridge Holy Church of Christ, 2420 County Road 177, Moulton, 5 p.m., with The Barnetts from Tennessee. 256-476-4287.
Special Events
Saturday
• Beans and Rice Giveaway, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. A 1-lb. bag of beans and rice to every adult. No questions asked.
Sunday
• Black History Program, 2 p.m., Wards Chapel C.M.E. Church, 173 Bluff City Road, Somerville. Guest speaker: Rev. Dennis Jones, Lakeview U.M.C.; Music: Lakeview U.M.C. Choir; Chiffon Cowley, 256-612-7315.
• Athens High School alumna and attorney Shannon Y. Moore to speak, 2:30 p.m., Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1108 S. Hine St., Athens. Moore will be the guest speaker at the 152nd church anniversary. 256-233-2104.
• An Evening of Worship and Prayer with Beronica Goodwin, Ingram Franklin and De’Shaunna Parker, 5 p.m., The Nation’s Evangelism Centre, 3515 Indian Hills Road S.E., Decatur.
Feb. 15
• A Conversation with Hope Michelle Ayers, author of “Gabriel’s Balloon,” hosted by The Decatur Fellowship of Historic Black Churches, noon-1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist, 233 Vine St. N.W., Decatur.
Feb. 23
• Annual Family and Friends Day Celebration, 10 a.m., Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 380 Indian Creek Road. Theme: “Pray without Ceasing” (1 Thess. 5:17 KJV). Church choir will sing and Pastor Rainey will bring the word.
