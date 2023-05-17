Southern-Baptists-Saddleback-Expulsion

Saddleback Church is asking the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, which convenes next month in New Orleans, to overturn a February decision by the denomination's Executive Committee to expel it. [AP PHOTO/ALLISON DINNER, FILE]

Saddleback Church, the Southern California megachurch founded by best-selling author Rick Warren, is appealing its ouster from the Southern Baptist Convention for having women pastors on staff, according to the denomination.

