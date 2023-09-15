A series of text messages on Mother’s Day 2021 formed the basis for a Decatur Christian artist’s newest single.
“I was stuck after I had written a verse and a chorus, so I texted two of my friends with the lyrics and said, ‘What do you girls have,’” 39-year-old Stephanie Haavik recalled. “They started writing some things they were walking through. I took what they wrote and penned the rest of the song. It was really cool because I don’t usually write that way.”
The single, “Confidence,” became available on multiple music platforms Friday.
“It’s hard to keep this kind of thing a secret. The few people I have shared it with have said they felt this song had been written for them and their situation. That means a lot,” Haavik said. “I’m really excited to release the song and for it to do what it was created to do. That is to bring hope and comfort and to be someone’s anthem.”
Haavik co-wrote the song with Keri Aycock, Jessica Burch and producer Sam Hart.
“This is the first song I’m releasing that I co-wrote with others. That makes it super special for me. I am so grateful to be able to share this moment with them,” Haavik said.
The release of “Confidence” marks another milestone for Haavik, who started singing before she could speak. At 13, armed with a guitar, she started leading praise and worship at her church and writing songs.
“I’ve never really sat down with the intention of writing something. Usually, something settles on my heart or I hear a melody and I go to the piano and hash it out. I think it is a prompting from the Holy Spirit, who plants that seed,” Haavik said. “With ‘Confidence,’ I sat down at the piano, started writing and just knew who I needed to share it with. They had the rest of the song in their spirits already.”
“Confidence” follows the release of Haavik’s debut single “Holy Spirit Fire” in 2021 and her six-song EP “Posture” in 2022.
Haavik’s musical talents also led her to sing with the Maverick City Chorus from January 2020 to March 2022. During that time, she sang, recorded, shot music videos and performed live with a range of Christian artists, including Crowder, Sinach, Elevation Worship, Tasha Cobbs, Mandisha, We the Kingdom, Leeland, Matthew West and Wilder.
As a member of the choir, she performed “Way Maker” at the 2020 Dove Awards, opened the 2021 K-Love Fan Awards, performed “Jireh” at the 2021 Dove Awards and participated in the recording of the Grammy-winning album “Old Church Basement” by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music.
The release of “Confidence” coincides with the launch of the ministry A Holy Moment founded by Haavik and her husband Tore.
“It’s been several years since my husband and I talked about starting this night of worship outside of church walls. A couple of months ago, Tore was like, ‘I think it’s time we step into this.’ I reached out to a few people I knew that were vocalists and loved God. Every single one of them said they had been wanting to do something like this for years,” Haavik said.
The first A Holy Moment worship gathering will take place Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at The Event Center at Roto Rooter, 145B Paramount Drive, Huntsville.
Along with Haavik, leading worship will be Will Stutts, Courtney Henderson, Greg Shumake, Keri Aycock, Angela Morgan and Adam Zink.
“We are not wanting to promote us or any churches. My heart is that when people see me, they see through me. My whole life is about pointing others to Christ. It is a blessing to do that,” Haavik said.
Haavik hopes to hold A Holy Moment gatherings quarterly.
“People ask me what church is putting this on. There is no church putting this on. That’s the whole point — to break down the church walls. This is an extension of what God is doing in our churches. A Holy Moment is about coming together as one church without labels. We are coming together for one reason and that is to worship our king,” Haavik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.