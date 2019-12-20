As Christians gather at churches across the world to celebrate Christmas, songs of old, those passed down through generations, will fill candle-lit sanctuaries.
The traditional songs — “Silent Night,” “Away in a Manager” and “In the Bleak Midwinter” — span regions, denominations and nationalities. In traditional and contemporary services, in Baptist, Methodist, Presbyterian, Lutheran, Church of God, Catholic and Episcopal churches, worshippers will unite their voices in songs, many of which date back more than a century.
“These songs seem to bring the unity of the saints together. These songs also bring happiness, peace, and love — the ‘Christmas spirit,’ ” said Timothy Bumpus, senior pastor at Let’s Make It Happen Church Ministries and music director for Decatur’s First Missionary Baptist Church.
While different arrangements of the songs have emerged through the years — sung by everyone from Nat King Cole to Kenny Chesney to The Supremes and featuring everything from drums and electric guitars to handbells and organs — the message of the hymns has remained the same.
“The songs have been held so dear for so long because they emerged out of moments of intense gratitude,” said the Rev. Bude Van Dyke, rector at Church of the Good Shepherd. “The songs are symbols of something greater than the song itself.”
Reginald Jackson, who grew up in Decatur and now leads the University of Alabama in Birmingham’s Gospel Choir, attributed the continued popularity of hymns such as “Silent Night,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain” to the familiarity of the tunes.
“This music is very important during the holiday season,” Jackson said. “Christmas carols have been around for many years mainly because they have simple, yet familiar, melodies, and they are easy to sing.”
As churches prepare for the last Sunday of Advent and Christmas Eve services, ministers and musicians discussed their favorite hymns and the role of music in worship.
Susan Thompson
Director of music, Central United Methodist Church
“The role of music during the holiday worship season is to bring comfort, provide familiarity, celebrate the message of Christ's birth, and offer an opportunity for additional singing. Music is a universal language and is incredibly powerful. It can bring the most stoic to tears. It can cause us to laugh and dance. It soothes broken hearts. It energizes us. It brings back and, sometimes even, unlocks memories.”
Favorite song: “Of the Father’s Love Begotten.” “My father was the choir director for years at Central UMC. I remember him introducing this hymn to our choir as one that he loved because of its power and meaning. I can still close my eyes and hear him singing the first verse, phrase by phrase. He made such an impact on me at that moment, to really know what you are singing.”
Timothy Bumpus
Senior pastor at Let’s Make It Happen Church Ministries and music director for First Missionary Baptist Church.
“While in preparation of what to sing and the tempo of the song, you have the congregation in mind. You’ll often ask yourself what would the people like to hear this season or what will bring them joy in the midst of everyday life. All songs are focused toward the birth of Jesus.”
Favorite songs: “Silent Night,” “O, Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World,” and "O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”
Reginald Jackson
Director of UAB’s gospel choir and minister of music at Living Stones Temple Church in Birmingham
“Music is very important during the holiday season. During this time, worship leaders are able to focus our worship on the holiday standards associated with this special season. It also allows us to revisit songs we’ve come to know and love while taking a fresh look through various arrangements.”
Favorite songs: “O, Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Angels We have Heard on High” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”
Bude Van Dyke
Musician and rector at Church of the Good Shepherd
Favorite song: “Advent is from December 1 to Christmas Eve. It has a rich tradition in music, songs like ‘O Come, O Come Emmanuel.’ It is a time of anticipations. My favorite Christmas carol is ‘In the Bleak Midwinter.’ In both sound and word, it is a beautiful song that brings in all the elements of the Earth that holds us on this part of the journey. My favorite Epiphany song is ‘We Three Kings.’ It points me to the lack of borders and ‘isms’ in God’s love.”
Matt Rouse
Minister of music at First Baptist Church in Decatur
"Music is a thread that joins one Christmas season to the next and gives us a point of reference to the past. For most people, there are at least a few happy Christmas memories stored away in their hearts. Often, there is a Christmas song that resonated with us during the times of our best Christmas memories. Hearing the song once a year brings back those memories vividly."
Favorite song: "The First Noel. In second grade I played a bell solo on that hymn. I have never forgotten how wonderful that was."
Tommy Davis
Music director, First United Methodist Church in Decatur
“I share with my choir at First Methodist all the time that when you tie the message to musical snippets they start running through people’s minds. Tying a Bible message to music jogs the memory and brings it back over and over and over again.”
Favorite songs: “I love the music of the season, all of it. It’s hard to pick a favorite. But my wife and I watched a special not long ago about ‘Silent Night.’ That’s such an incredible story that it is one of my favorites.”
History of the song: Joseph Mohr, an Austrian priest, wrote the words to “Silent Night” in 1816. According to legend, the carol was first performed on Christmas Eve in 1818 on the guitar since mice had chewed through the organ’s rubber battles. The person who repaired the organ took a copy of the song to his village where traveling folk singers heard the hymn and performed it around northern Europe. In 1914, during a temporary truce on Christmas Eve, World War I soldiers sung French, German and English versions of the song simultaneously while on the battlefield.
