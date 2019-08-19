Southside Baptist Church in Decatur will welcome a new senior pastor to the pulpit in September. The Rev. Christopher Campbell's first Sunday at the church in Southeast Decatur will be Sept. 8.
A graduate of Austin High, Campbell, who is married to Hartselle native Marianne Hayes Campbell, currently serves on staff at Immanuel Baptist Church in El Dorado, Arkansas. Campbell follows Ben Hayes, who pastored at Southside Baptist from November 2007 to January 2018.
The selection of Campbell represents the latest move in a year filled with transitions at Baptist churches in Decatur.
In the past year, Central Park Baptist named Matt Haines as senior pastor to replace Jackie Kay, who retired after 9 years, Westmeade Baptist named Justin McAlpin as senior pastor to replace Scotty Hogan, who retired after 18 years at the church, Decatur Baptist named Joe McKaig as lead pastor to replace Doug Ripley, who served as minister there for 33 years, and Central Baptist named Rob Hatfield as senior pastor to replace Rob Jackson, who ministered there for 15 years.
