Sitting beneath the open-air pavilion in Northwest Decatur, the children listened — many for the first time — to the biblical story of the prodigal son.
“I asked if they went to church and most of the responses were no. That surprised me. As a church, we’ve got to be better about getting outside of the church walls and going out into the community to share the story of God,” said vacation Bible school volunteer Suraya Cannon.
That mission, to reach the unchurched, specifically children, spurred Martha Miles in Illinois and Eliza Hawes in New York, to organize the inaugural vacation Bible schools in the late 19th century.
During a normal summer, hundreds of churches across north Alabama carry on the tradition of teaching children about the Bible through song, dance, crafts and games. For many churches, though, the coronavirus halted that tradition. While a few churches held in-person vacation Bible schools, some opted for virtual programs and others canceled the events.
Decatur’s Kurtistyne White felt God nudging her to do more.
“I work with Decatur Youth Services and we did grab-and-go camps this summer. I was at home one day thinking how I couldn’t wait until July 31 when the camps would be done,” White said. “I heard God say, ‘You’re not done.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I am.’ He said, ‘No, you’ve got to go back and bring these kids some spiritual content,’” White said.
For three days this week, White, Cannon and a team of community supporters traveled to housing projects in northwest, southwest and southeast Decatur to spread God’s love.
Each Grab-n-Go vacation Bible school featured a Bible story, crafts with children making visors and cross necklaces, refreshments and free Bibles and Christian literature donated by the Neighborhood Christian Center.
“Even the parents wanted a Bible. I think we have made a difference. I hope we have,” Cannon said. “This has been very eye-opening for me. There are young parents out here, and the grandparents are young too. Pretty much you’ve got babies raising babies. Children will emulate what they see. We need to be out here offering support and love.”
Along with the Neighborhood Christian Center and Cannon, White received support from True Faith Ministries’ Cary Orr, Cannan Community Church’s Travis Acklin, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church’s Claudette Owens, Nation’s Worship Center’s Daryl Little, Kiyanta Hammond, Catrina Jackson, Alexus Campbell, Amari Campbell, Nigel Carter and Abby Emerson.
“This has truly been a community event. I think people want to help, but a lot of times they just don’t know what to do or how to help. This gave them a way to be involved,” said White, who organized the vacation Bible schools in less than a week.
On average, 30 to 40 children, ages 2 to 14, attended the community vacation Bible school each day.
“The whole point of this, and I think why God was pushing me to do it, is to let the parents and the children know that the community cares about them, that we are thinking about them and that God loves them,” White said.
Other outreach vacation Bible school offerings this summer included the United Methodist Church’s virtual program and St. John’s Episcopal’s home delivery of materials. Central Baptist Church, which in a typical year reaches more than 500 children, plans on holding small sessions across Morgan County once concerns over the coronavirus lessen.
“We are taking VBS to the communities where we are and reaching out to the kids we’ve seen walking down the street and riding their bikes,” said Katie Braddock, coordinator of preschool and children’s ministries at Central Baptist Church. “For us, it’s exciting to think about taking the gospel to the streets and really being missionaries in our communities.”
