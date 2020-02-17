As a way to highlight the religious, cultural, social and racial history connected with churches, seven local houses of worship will open their doors for an historic tour Feb. 29.
The Historic Black Church Tour will start at First Missionary Baptist in Decatur at 11 a.m. and include stops at Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal, King’s Memorial United Methodist, Garner Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal, St. Stephen Primitive Baptist, Macedonia Cumberland Presbyterian and Shiloh Missionary Baptist.
“African-American churches have always been the center of the community. Whenever there was a social movement that caused our country to become better, the church was the foundation,” said the Rev. Daylan Woodall of Decatur’s First Missionary Baptist.
Each church will share its history and role in the civil rights movement. The tour is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.