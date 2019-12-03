Three candidates, including two with ties to Decatur, were named as potential successors to Bishop John McKee “Kee” Sloan, the current leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama.
On Sunday, the diocese’s standing committee announced the three candidates for bishop: the Rev. Allison Sandlin Liles, who was baptized, confirmed and ordained at St. John’s in Decatur and currently serves a priest-in-charge at St. Stephen’s Episcopal in Hurst, Texas; the Rev. Evan Garner, rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal in Fayetteville, Arkansas, who previously served as rector of St. John’s in Decatur; and the Rev. Glenda S. Curry, rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Homewood.
An election Jan. 18 at Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham will determine the diocese’s next bishop, who will be ordained and consecrated as bishop coadjutor June 27. The selectee will serve alongside Sloan, who announced in February his plans to retire at the end of 2020.
The search for a bishop coadjutor began in May and included listening sessions, where parishioners discussed the present and future of the diocese of Alabama. In August, the committee began taking nominations for candidates.
“At the start of that work over 30 people expressed interest in discerning whether or not they felt called to be in this process,” the Rev. Candice B. Frazer, president of the standing committee, wrote. “That number diminished with each stage of the process as both potential candidates and the committee discerned the potential call until the final three were selected.”
As the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, Sloan currently presides over 30,000 Episcopalians and 91 church in north-central Alabama.
