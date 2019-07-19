Uniting their voices, the predominantly black teenage choir filled the sanctuary of the Old Decatur church with a predominantly white congregation with songs of love, goodwill and peace.
"I hope from all of this, the choir learns that music can heal the heart and bring us together and bind us creatively no matter what our differences," Iris Fordjour-Hankins said.
For the past two weeks, under the direction of Fordjour-Hankins, 16 middle and high school students gathered at Decatur’s First Presbyterian Church to participate in the inaugural Voices of Life Camp organized by the church and Decatur Youth Services.
On Sunday, the choir, consisting of middle and high school students, will perform during the church’s worship service.
"Music will make up most of the service, but I will also have a short sermon. It will be about our personalities, our differences, how they can destroy us if we let them, and, yet, if we don't let them, they become our greatest strength," said the Rev. Richard Brooks of First Presbyterian.
The free vocal performance camp for the community’s youth stemmed from the church’s mission team and a desire to fill an unfilled need.
"As a church, we ask, what in the community would help build God's kingdom that's not being done that we have the talent to do. If there's a need, we start praying and looking for some way to do it," Brooks said. "The churches, the synagogues, the mosques, we are all in the same business of building God's kingdom. The problem is we all tend to do things that have been done and not look for things that can be done."
Guided by that principle, Brooks reached out to Decatur Youth Services director Bruce Jones. After identifying what the outreach organization is already doing — the boxing, judo and dance classes, the mentoring sessions for boys and girls, the summer youth employment program, the STEAM camp for girls, the percussion ensemble and tutoring — Brooks asked Jones about the needs not being meet.
"I’m an entrepreneur. I am a businessman who was in ministry, who started businesses in technology, retired, and now I’m in ministry again. I’m always looking for what needs there are in the community that haven’t been met that the church can meet as a way to show God’s love to others," Brooks said.
From the meeting between Brooks and Jones arose the idea for the Voices of Life Camp. The church secured the funds to pay for the camp and recruited Fordjour-Hankins, an associate professor of voice at Oakwood University, her alma mater, and home of the world champion singing group, the Aeolians, to direct the choir.
"Our youth are at-risk youth. Most of them have never had an opportunity like this — to receive music lessons from a true professional. They are loving it," said Tatiana Lucas with Decatur Youth Services, who helped coordinate the program with Kurtistyne White.
During the 20-hour camp, the youths learned about what mouth shapes produce what sounds, about gospel chords and about singing as an ensemble.
“Now, I’m going to ask you to not only to sing, but to be able to hear other people’s parts too. We are not just a bunch of singers, we are becoming one, we are becoming an ensemble. You can do it. I know you can,” Fordjour-Hankins told the choir on Tuesday night.
Along with teaching the youths how to sing as a choir, Fordjour-Hankins taught the campers how to behave as a choir.
Standing silently in front of the teenagers, Fordjour-Hankins scanned the church’s choir loft, trying to lock eyes with each of the singers.
“The church will be waiting for you because I will not start until I have everyone’s attention,” Fordjour-Hankins said. “If you practice talking now in the sanctuary, you will do it during the concert. That is unacceptable.”
The Voices of Life Camp will culminate with the performance on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 701 Oak St. N.E. The song list includes "Glory to God," "Let Love Come Near," "Yes You Can" and "Freedom is Coming.”
"I chose music that had the possibility for modifications and also music that would work regardless of the age group. I chose music knowing that the message was one of community, love, love for people, love for God, love for self, goodwill and peace," Fordjour-Hankins said.
Gabrielle Newman, a pre-med major and music minor at Oakwood, will accompany the choir on organ and Kobe Brown, a music education major and Aeolian at Oakwood, serves as assistant director.
"My prayer is that whether this happens one time or becomes an annual, a monthly or a weekly event, that the resources of the church will touch the lives of people to let them know they have a voice,” Brooks said. “It's not just a physical voice, it's a voice of service. God has gifted every person with a talent and we hope they use that talent for the good of others."
