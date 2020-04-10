For years, the high school seniors waited for the opportunity to hoist the wooden cross and complete the final solemn walk around the parking lot.
During a typical Holy Week, hundreds of students, from kindergartners to seniors, would have participated in Decatur Heritage Christian Academy’s Walk of the Cross. During a typical Holy Week, thousands of Christians across north Alabama, including the students at Decatur Heritage, would have gathered for daily worship, communion on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday services and Easter Sunday celebrations.
This is not a typical Holy Week.
Faced with threats of the coronavirus, which shuttered area schools, closed church buildings and restricted gatherings, Decatur Heritage turned to social media to carry on a Holy Week tradition.
“From sunshine to thunderstorms, and now, the coronavirus pandemic, we were determined to let nothing stop this impactful week,” said Jeremy Jones, chief learning officer at Decatur Heritage.
Starting in 2003, the school hosted daily devotions during Holy Week featuring local church leaders. The week culminated with the Walk of the Cross, where all of the students would participate in carrying the cross around the parking lot to a background of hymns and worship songs.
“This week and our tradition of Walk of the Cross is what our school stands for,” said Carter Sample, Decatur Heritage’s senior class president. “The Walk of the Cross is an excellent reminder of the gospel, how we should respect the symbol of the cross and of Christ’s gift to us. It always helps me focus on the right things leading up to Good Friday and Easter.”
This year, Decatur Heritage used social media to share the message of the cross.
Beginning Tuesday, Decatur Heritage posted videos on Facebook featuring seniors discussing their faith and the story of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection. Jonathan Schuster, a 2005 graduate of Decatur Heritage, provided the music, and student Willis Orr produced the videos.
The school adopted the acronym F.A.I.T.H. — follow, almighty, intention, trust and healing — for this Holy Week.
As of Wednesday evening, the school was developing a plan of how to host the Walk of the Cross while still adhering to the social distancing guidelines surrounding the coronavirus.
If the walk happens, Sample and Stratton Orr will help carry the cross.
“This tradition means a great deal to me, so getting to be a part of continuing the Walk of the Cross is humbling,” Sample said.
“That was something I was looking forward to. There is something special about physically carrying a cross. It reminds me of the sacrifice that Christ made for me and encourages me to live for him in everything I do,” said Orr, the senior class vice president.
While the pandemic altered Decatur Heritage’s normal Holy Week gatherings, the school chooses to look for the positive.
“In years past, the DHCA Holy Week was limited to impact the participants in attendance. This year, DHCA will reach the world via social media outlets to continue to spread the word,” Jones said.
