A new way of worshipping in church buildings will be unveiled Sunday as, for the first time in 10 weeks, some congregations will gather for in-person services.
“The desire to be together again to worship our Lord and savior is irreplaceable,” said Justin McAlpin, senior pastor at Westmeade Baptist. “After praying about it and learning as much as we can about providing a safe environment, we decided that this Sunday is a great Sunday to gather again.”
Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order, which took effect Monday and removed the 10-person limit for non-work gatherings, cleared the way for churches to hold face-to-face worship services.
While some churches will start the transition back to in-person worship services this Sunday, the pews in other sanctuaries will remain empty.
“Our plans are to take our time and hear from God and follow guidelines," said Regina Willingham, co-pastor of God’s Love Covenant Church. "I don’t see how we could open at this time with the distance rules in effect. We err on the side of caution. We will continue with our same services streaming online until we see and feel that it is a more secure environment.”
Churches that opt to reopen must adhere to the safer-at-home guidelines, which requires 6 feet of distance between people from different households.
To adhere to that requirement, Westmeade Baptist will reopen with three services on Sunday at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m., rather than the church’s typical single service.
“Our 8 a.m. service is reserved for our senior adults and those with preexisting health concerns. The sanctuary will be at its cleanest at 8 a.m., so that’s the reasoning there,” McAlpin said. “We need to learn how to do this new schedule in a way that protects the health of our church family.”
Decatur Baptist Church and Epic Church, two of Decatur’s largest congregations, will reopen on Sunday with limitations. Epic limited the number of individuals in each service to 75 and Decatur Baptist encouraged members to exercise proper social distancing.
Central Park Baptist also will welcome back members on Sunday.
“I am looking forward to returning to a sense of normalcy for myself and the people of Central Park. As I have talked with church members the past few weeks, there is just a weariness and sense of disruption in our lives that we are all tired of. We want things to get back to normal again, as much as they can, as we still live with the reality of this virus,” said Matt Haines, pastor of Central Park.
That return to normal at Central Park includes restricting capacity to half, ushering members to their seats, seating members in every other pew, encouraging worshippers to wear masks and cleaning the pews between services.
Many churches are striving for “touch-free” services with ushers stationed at the entrances to open the doors, the elimination of hymnals and the use of secure receptacles in place of the passing of offering plates.
At United Methodist and Episcopal churches, worship will continue to take place via social media or with drive-thru services. The Rev. Kee Sloan, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, suspended face-to-face worship through Sunday. And the Rev. Debra Wallace-Padgett, bishop of the North Alabama Conference, directed local churches to postpone in-person gatherings until June 1, at least.
The conference also offered safety suggestions to prepare for face-to-face services.
Suggestions include stocking up on cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and cloth masks, shampooing the carpets and pew cushions, removing Bibles and hymnals from the pews, temporarily discontinuing coffee stations and congregation-wide meals, blocking off every other pew, using smaller praise teams and assigning a microphone to each performer.
“We have the opportunity to further our positive witness by continuing to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus through the careful way in which we reopen our church buildings,” Wallace-Padgett said.
In anticipation of reduced restrictions, the Hartselle Camp Meeting, held every summer for the past 120 years, will gather for the 121st camp on June 14-19. Rob Cain, president of the Hartselle Camp Meeting, sent a letter on May 6 detailing the camp’s plans.
“During this unprecedented time of ‘Shelter in Place’ and being quarantined at home, the 121st annual encampment comes at a much-needed time. We believe that the restrictions are going to be further lessened in the near future, making it possible to enjoy the camp meeting experience completely,” Cain wrote.
