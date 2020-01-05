Across north Alabama, as revelers rang in 2020 on New Year’s Eve with parties, music, fireworks and champagne toasts, hundreds of worshippers gathered at churches and other places to pray in the new year.
“This is a chance for people to reflect on the year that’s past and pray for hope in the year to come,” said the Rev. Ted Amey, co-pastor of The Church at Stone River.
Called Watch Night services and Freedom’s Eve services, the history of the worship gatherings dates back to the mid-1700s, when John Wesley, founder of the United Methodist Church, held a service on New Year’s Eve, and to 1862 when many slaves, free blacks and abolitionists waited for news that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
To commemorate the new year, The Church at Stone River held a service on Tuesday night at Ingalls Harbor, which culminated with the lighting and releasing of Chinese lanterns.
“It is pretty powerful standing at the Tennessee River and seeing all the lanterns floating away. They symbolize hope and the light in the darkness,” said the Rev. Amy Howard, co-pastor of The Church at Stone River.
At St. Paul Church in northwest Decatur, members of Canaan Community Christian Church, Greater Works Christian Church, God’s Love Covenant Church and Summit Outreach Ministries gathered for “The Cross Over Experience.”
“This was a time for all of us to gather together in anticipation of what the new year will bring. It was a time to get our minds and attitudes ready for what will come in the next year,” said Patrick Tucker, pastor of Summit Outreach Ministries.
In north Alabama, worshippers also gathered at St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Apostolic Church of God and Redemption Baptist Church in Decatur, Little Elk, Mount Pisgah, Poplar Creek and St. Paul missionary Baptist churches in Athens and Calvary Assembly in Tanner.
