DANVILLE — Emily Alred sat in her vehicle in the parking lot of Danville-Neel Elementary and cried until the bell sounded for classes to start.
It was less than a month after the teacher's daughter, 6-year-old Olivia Alred, died on March 9 from issues related to a congenital heart defect. Olivia had been a first-grade student at Danville-Neel, and her mother wasn’t sure if she would ever be able to enter the school again.
“I had two choices,” Alred said Wednesday as she clutched her hands during the new teacher academy for Morgan County’s first-year teachers.
The first was to drive back home and retreat to her bed, something she said Olivia definitely would not want her to do.
“Or, I could embrace the challenge, say a prayer and face my fears,” said Alred, who was working at Danville-Neel at the time of Olivia’s death as a long-term substitute for a teacher on leave to spend time with his teenage son who was battling cancer.
She was a few steps away from her car when one of Olivia’s classmates, who was late to school, ran across the parking lot and gave Alred a hug, “something God knew I needed.”
Alred, 32, will return on Thursday for her first opening day at Danville-Neel without her daughter as a student. She’s among 14 first-year teachers at the school and she has mixed emotions.
“I’m not worried about the teaching part, but I do think about what the first day of school will be like without Olivia as a second-grade student,” Alred said.
Principal Tara Murphy Morrow said Alred may not be the only person thinking about Olivia's absence that day because of the child's impact on teachers and students.
“She was an inspiration who was as normal as any other 6-year-old in the school, and you couldn’t help but love her,” she said.
Olivia had been dubbed the “miracle baby” because she was very active and appeared as normal as other children despite being born with a congenital heart defect, which is caused by an abnormal formation of the heart during fetal development, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Alred and her husband, Jonathan, married May 17, 2008, and her pregnancy in 2012 was normal until 20 weeks when her obstetrician said she was carrying a very active girl, but he could not see all of the baby’s heart during a sonogram.
This is when the Alreds gave Olivia her name. At 24 weeks, however, doctors still couldn’t get a clear picture of Olivia’s heart, so Alred was referred to a specialist in Huntsville.
“I was 27 weeks pregnant when we knew Olivia had heart problems,” she said, adding that no parent wants to be told their baby has a hole in the bottom chambers of her heart.
With family members and friends wearing “Team Olivia” T-shirts, however, Olivia was born at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Aug. 2, 2012.
In the first year of her life, Olivia had two heart surgeries at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, the first coming when she was 5 days old and the second at 8 months.
To help with blood flow, Alred said, surgeons placed a small shunt similar to a straw in Olivia’s pulmonary artery during the first surgery. Doctors put in a larger shunt during the second surgery, but there was a time during the procedure when Olivia almost died, family members said.
Short life valued
Alred said doctors told her after Olivia’s surgeries that she could live 20 to 30 years because of medical advances, but the family was determined to take advantage of every minute Olivia had on earth.
She said her daughter attended a private prekindergarten school, but enrolled in Danville-Neel as a kindergarten student because her grandmother, Teresa Hill, is an instructional aide at the school.
Morrow said just about everyone at the school knew about Olivia’s illness, but no one was prepared for her death because she had so much energy the day before she died.
“We were all hurting and very sad, but we had to be as strong as we could and rally around the family,” the principal recalled. “It was a tough time for the Danville-Neel family.”
Kristen Ledbetter is a teacher at West Morgan Elementary and attends Enon Baptist Church in Lawrence County with the family. She worked with Olivia in children’s church.
“That little girl was a bundle of joy and touched more people in six years than some people do in a lifetime,” Ledbetter said.
Alred said some of her best memories of Olivia are from her daughter’s last day at Danville-Neel. She said the school’s book fair was taking place March 7 and Olivia purchased a book and craft kit.
“It was a good day at school and she was full of energy,” Alred said.
After school, they visited Olivia’s grandparents and ate supper. After returning home, Olivia completed her homework, read to her younger brother, Henry, and went to bed.
“She was a reader,” her mother said proudly.
Alred said Olivia’s congenital heart defect caused other medical problems, such as asthma, severe reflux and anxiety. Sometime in the early morning hours of March 8, Olivia got sick and was rushed to the hospital.
She died less than 24 hours after being admitted and news of her passing “hit the Danville-Neel school community like a rock,” Morrow said.
“It was a tough time for the school, and my goal as superintendent was to provide the family, students and everybody associated with the school everything they needed,” Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said. “It’s always tough when you lose a student. This little girl was special to all of us.”
Lasting lessons
In the eight years that she has been principal at Danville-Neel, Morrow said, she only had to replace seven teachers until 2019.
Because of resignations, retirements and teachers moving to administrative positions in the district, the school had 14 vacancies this year. Alred was one of the first teachers Morrow hired.
“I knew about her because she had worked as a sub,” Morrow said.
Alred said teaching is something she always wanted to do because of the impact teachers had on her life. She earned her degree in elementary education from Athens State University in 2013 and is currently seeking her master’s degree.
She didn’t immediately apply for a permanent job because of Olivia’s medical situation, but at one point she substituted for a kindergarten teacher at West Morgan Elementary who was on maternity leave.
Alred said she’ll always wonder what the first day of second grade would have been like for Olivia. But on an emotional level, she said Olivia will always be in the classroom with her, and her time with her daughter will make her a better teacher.
Alred said when people looked at Olivia they saw a normal child because the scars on her chest from multiple heart surgeries were hidden.
“There was so much more going on below the surface,” she said. “She’s teaching me that I may have students with issues that I can’t see. I’m going to look a little deeper at every child that comes into my class and try to understand what they may be going through. This is one of Olivia’s gifts to me.”
