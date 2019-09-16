A North Carolina barbecue team took top honors at the 25th annual Riverfest BBQ & Music Fest on Saturday. Seventy professional and backyard barbecue teams participated in the two-day event at Ingalls Harbor.
On the professional side, judges named Midnight Burn of North Carolina as grand champion and South Pork of Madison as reserve grand champion. Decatur’s Jiggy Piggy, six-time Riverfest grand champion, finished third overall.
Other local teams participating in the professional division included Back 40 BBQ, Chez Ham, Deep Southeast and Tippin’ the Scales, all of Decatur, The Lumbee Smokers of Trinity, Sheats Smoked Meats of Decatur, who placed first in ribs, Big Blue Que of Athens, who placed 10th overall, Camo Cookers of Decatur, who placed first in dessert, and Slack’s Racks of Decatur, who placed second in the steak competition.
In the backyard division, Sweet Cheeks Pit BBQ of Muscle Shoals finished first, Leela Q of Cullman finished second and Hickory Hangover of Madison finished third. Among the local teams, Puck Daddy’s Killer Q of Athens finished ninth overall and JT Smoke Shack of Athens finished fifth in chicken.
