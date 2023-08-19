Joe Hobby
Buy Now

Joe Hobby

I just saw where Kellogg’s has come out with new flavors of Frosted Flakes — Strawberry Milkshake and Cinnamon French Toast. My response to this is one word, “Ugh!” In my opinion, this is heresy. To take a classic cereal that I grew up with like Frosted Flakes and give it “new” flavors is just wrong to me. And what’s worse, it brings the total number of Frosted Flakes flavors to six.

View our Print Replica

— Joe Hobby is a comedian living in Trussville who wrote for Jay Leno for many years. He writes a humor column for several newspapers in the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.