Vicki Morese, Morgan County Master Gardeners columnist

Vicki Morese

July in the vegetable garden can be a mixed bag of blessings and curse. It is a time when many in north Alabama are wondering just what to do with that 5-pound zucchini or that bushel of okra they just cut from the stalks.

View our Print Replica

— Vicki Morese is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.