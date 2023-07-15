July in the vegetable garden can be a mixed bag of blessings and curse. It is a time when many in north Alabama are wondering just what to do with that 5-pound zucchini or that bushel of okra they just cut from the stalks.
Or worse, do they have the time and energy to cut that bushel of okra when they don’t need one more pod. When you have done the work to prepare the soil, plant the seeds and fight the weeds, you want to make good use of every fruit or veggie that you produce. I believe that half the fun of growing a veggie garden or fruit orchard is sharing your abundance of produce with others.
I love walking into our church on Sunday morning to see the bounty of the gardens of my church family, usually with a sign that says “Take what you need.” It’s like a bonus veggie day. I have been persuaded to cook and serve several veggies that I would normally not purchase at the grocery store because someone decided it was a good idea to have twelve eggplant plants.
Our local firefighters work shifts of 24 hours on and 48 hours off. During the 24 hours on, the firefighters at the station prepare food for their meals as a group. You may occasionally see them in your local grocery stores buying the food needed to cook for that shift. If you are looking for a doorstep to drop off some fresh veggies or fruit, you may want to try your local fire department.
Many of the local food pantries welcome fresh vegetables. It is always good if you have time to add a recipe with simple ingredients and instructions so they can share the recipe when they share your vegetables.
That eggplant will look more like dinner than a purple egg-shaped football when you have a recipe that tells how to cut, bake and smother with bread crumbs, cheese and pizza sauce. I would encourage you to contact your local pantries before you take a load of butternut squash and drop on their doorstep.
While driving in our community, I’ve seen my neighbors set a table by the side of the road that is full of vegetables with a sign that says “free for the taking.” I hate to see vegetables go to waste. It goes against everything I was taught regarding the waste of food. It is that whole “clean your plate” generation.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System has a program called Grow More, Give More. It encourages gardeners to share their bounty with those in our communities who have food insecurity. Approximately 1 in 4 children face this problem in Alabama.
The term food insecurity is associated with people that have a lack of regular access to the nutritious food needed for a healthy life. Never underestimate the power of one tomato in the life of a child. For additional information on the Grow More, Give More program, contact the GMGM hotline at GMGMhelpline@aces.edu or your local Morgan County Master Gardeners Association via our Facebook Page or our website at MorganCountyMGA.org.
The bottom line is if you have more of something you can’t use, share with others. It will make for a happy day.
