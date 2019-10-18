Local outreach organizations will help provide Christmas for thousands of children in north Alabama this year.
Assistance programs accepting applications include:
• Angel Tree at The Salvation Army in Decatur, 100 Austinville Road S.W. Open to Morgan County and Lawrence County residents 12 and younger. Sign-ups are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a valid picture ID, birth certificates for children, most recent utility and rent bills and proof of household income.
• Toy Room at the Committee on Church Cooperation on First Avenue. Sign-ups are Tuesday, Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Applicants should bring a valid picture ID, proof of current address, proof of income, Social Security cards for each member of the household and, for high school students, a letter from the school or current report card verifying enrollment.
• Christmas Toy and Gift Store at the Neighborhood Christian Center on Bank Street. For infants to high school seniors. Sign-ups are Monday, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 30 and Nov. 6, 8-10 a.m.; Nov. 4, 8-10 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Applicants should bring a valid picture ID, Social Security card and birth certificate for each child. Do not bring children to sign-ups.
• Christmas Project by Muscle Shoals Baptist Association. For ages 12 and younger living in Lawrence County. Sign-ups are Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 4-6, 8 a.m.-noon, 657 Spring St., Moulton. Applicants must bring Social Security cards for parents and children and a valid picture ID. Guardians must receive food stamps to be eligible for assistance.
• Teen Holiday Assistance, for ages 13-18, and Toys for Tots, for ages 12 and younger, at The Volunteer Center of Morgan County, 811 Second Ave. S.E. Sign-ups are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. Applicants should bring a photo ID, proof of income, proof of residency in Morgan County and a birth certificate and Social Security card for each child. Do not bring children to sign-ups.
