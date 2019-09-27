A ceremony dedicating the interpretive signs at Delano Park’s Riverwild, which includes the playground, splash pad and sculpture garden, will take place Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.
The 12 signs highlight the area’s natural and cultural history and the role of the Tennessee River on quality of life. State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, will speak during the dedication.
