A popular annual holiday tradition will return to the River City’s historic neighborhoods on Dec. 14 with the Historic Decatur Christmas Tour of Homes.
Albany sites selected for the event are the Henkel-Floyd House on Jackson Street Southeast, the Chrissinger-Montgomery House on Gordon Drive Southeast, the Roundtree-Sandoval House on Grant Street Southeast and The Columns on Jackson Street Southeast.
In Old Decatur, guests can tour the McEntire-Odom House on Cherry Street Northeast, the Burns House on Canal Street Northeast and the Timberlake-Lovelace House on Cherry Street Northeast.
Other sites on the tour include First Missionary Baptist Church, the Historic Depot and Railroad Museum, Oak & Lee, The Riverfront Group/HCS Engineering on Bank Street, the Old State Bank, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Frazier Park.
The tour also will feature holiday markets and music. For more information, visit decaturchristmastour.com.
