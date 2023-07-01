While painting custom tennis shoes for his kids last summer at the beginning of the school year, Casey Hughes, a self-described sneakerhead, began to dream.
“My mind went to thinking about the kids out there who would absolutely love these shoes, but wouldn’t be able to afford them,” the 39-year-old Decatur man said.
That dream of how to combine his love for art and sneakers to impact the community’s youth led to the creation of Kommunity Kicks. Now, in its second year, the charity organization aims to outfit five Decatur youth with custom sneakers and provide their siblings with new shoes.
“I’m a Walt Disney type of guy. I have dreams. The focus of this dream may seem to be zeroed in on the feet, but our passion and mission lay targeted at the mind,” Hughes said. “New shoes that are custom created to what the kids like will give them a sense of pride and confidence. Being able to give them that through shoes is a small gesture in the grand scheme of life, but monumental at the same time.”
To select the recipients, Hughes connected with New Way Out, a Decatur-based grassroots organization that focuses on community outreach, including driving voters to the polls, hosting Easter events, providing Christmas assistance and, for the last six years, outfitting children in need with new back-to-school shoes and clothes.
“Partnering with Casey and his organization has been a blessing from God because they have the same heart and drive in making sure those kids have fresh, custom kicks. We’re firm believers in ‘If you look good, you’ll do good,’” Monte Johnson with New Way Out said.
Both Hughes and Johnson know firsthand the impact of new shoes.
“I grew up in the Decatur area in mobile home parks," Hughes said. "My parents never really had money to give me what I wanted, but in 1995, they somehow acquired a pair of Shawn Kemp Kamikazes. It was the first pair of shoes I truly wanted. No one could tell me anything that first day of school. I was so proud."
For Johnson, despite growing up without a lot, his mother and aunt ensured he and his siblings returned to school with new shoes.
“They understood that a child couldn’t focus and learn to their max capacity if they’re focused on if someone would be talking about their dirty shoes or clothes,” Johnson said.
To ensure the youth, ages 12-18, receive the shoes of their dreams, Hughes and fellow Decatur artist O’Brien Hewlett, founder of the custom shoe and apparel company Obliterated Kustomz, will meet with each child.
“We’re going to create a shoe lab. We are going to bring kids in, have blank Nike Air Force Ones and talk to them to figure out what they want,” Hughes said. “If they want Spider-Man fighting Iron Man, that’s what we are going to give them. If they want a '90s retro design, that’s what we will do. It all goes back to the central mission of Kommunity Kicks and that is that these are their shoes.”
Kommunity Kicks also will outfit the siblings of each recipient of custom shoes with a new pair of shoes.
“If big brother or big sister is getting new shoes, the siblings need to get a pair, too. They need to know they are just as important,” Hughes said. “When we take the kids shopping, it doesn’t matter what shoes they want. If they are in second grade and want Jordans that they are going to destroy on the playground, then that’s what they are going to get.”
In all, Hughes expects to outfit 20 children with new shoes this year.
Funding for Kommunity Kicks, which operates out of The E-Center on Fourth Avenue Southeast in Decatur, stems from donations and a silent auction featuring custom shoes. Local artists Michael Manly, Tracy Roberts, Cry Baby Tattoo, Hewlett, Hughes and Hughes’ 15-year-old daughter, Daivyn Hughes, designed custom shoes for the auction.
The first pair of shoes, designed by Daivyn Hughes, can be viewed at Urban Atlas on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur. Details on the other shoes will be complete by the second week in July.
“I have artists coming out of the woodwork wanting to paint shoes. One, it is unique, and, two, people want to help kids,” Hughes said. “The artist vetting process is very stringent. I’m not special. I’m not arrogant. I’m not cocky. But the artists have to be the best of the best because these kids deserve the best.”
Last year, Kommunity Kicks, which formed three weeks before the 2022-23 school year, reached eight children, gifting two youth with custom shoes and their six siblings with new sneakers.
“We’re at the beginning stages still with Kommunity Kicks, but we are rapidly making impacts in our community,” Hughes said. “We are already planning for 2024. The goal is to have a gala with black-tie dress and tennis shoes. My wife calls it an ‘urban gala.’ We are going to take the kids and put them in an environment that they probably have never been in before. We are going to show them what is possible.”
Through Kommunity Kicks, Hughes hopes to mentor young artists.
“I want to find those kids that are interested in pursuing art,” Hughes said. “When I was a kid, nobody told me that being an artist was a possibility. It wasn’t a reality for me. My reality was going to work at a plant, going into the military, going into construction or going into welding. I want to help kids understand that they have a natural, God-given talent and that a career in art is a reality.”
To spread word about Kommunity Kicks, Hughes has attended the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, 3rd Friday and hopes to set up a booth at Spirit of America on Tuesday at Point Mallard Park. The booth will include a spray yard, where children can write their names on craft paper and then Hughes will teach them how to spray paint it.
“I have three rules. The first rule is always do art. In kindergarten, everyone encourages you to draw. After kindergarten, you get put into a box. I don’t care what you use, a pencil, crayon or marker, always do art. The other rules are don’t paint on someone else’s property and don’t paint on anything that will cause the police to pay you a visit,” Hughes said.
To find out more about Kommunity Kicks and the silent auction, follow Kommunity Kicks on Facebook or @Komm_Kicks on Instagram.
“If we are able to reach one child through Kommunity Kicks, that’s all that matters. If one of those kids at the age of 39 says, ‘I remember what Kommunity Kids did for me,’ then all of this is worth it. I get emotional thinking about it. It takes just one person to effect change,” Hughes said.
