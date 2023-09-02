Sitting in their Nashville studio, Kassie Wilson sung the words to “My Favorite Parts of You,” a song inspired by her mother, while her husband, Ben Wilson, played her father’s banjo.
“There’s so much love in this song. It is one of my favorites,” said Kassie, who grew up in Somerville and graduated from Brewer High School in 2000. “We wrote this song for my mom and played it for her in the hospital before she passed away two years ago. My dad died 20 years ago. This song has a lot of meaning to me.”
The song will be included on the husband-and-wife duo’s 10-track sophomore album “Two,” which will be released on Friday. The duo, which goes by the name Goldpine, will perform at the Princess Theatre’s Listening Room on Sept. 28.
“Performing at the Princess is a pretty neat full circle moment for me,” Kassie said. “It’s crazy. I remember when I was in junior high school going on a field trip to the Princess. I haven’t been back since and now I’m getting to play that theater that I went to as a little girl.”
For Kassie, the journey from the small town of Somerville, which sits 125 miles south of Nashville, to the country music capital of the world, began while listening to her father play the guitar.
“My dad was always playing the guitar around the house. I remember him playing Toby Keith songs. He used to always try to get me to sing with him and I hardly ever would,” Kassie said.
Joining Cotaco Junior High School’s chorus boosted Kassie’s confidence. During one of the chorus’s concerts, she performed her first solo — “Just Around the River Bend” from the Disney movie “Pocahontas.”
“I was nervous, but it was great and I really enjoyed it. Even though I was singing alone, I had the choir and all of my friends with me. Singing in a group setting made me much more comfortable,” Kassie said.
She never considered pursuing music professionally until she dropped out of college after her freshman year to help care for her father.
“When I moved back home, I started going back and forth to Nashville. There were a few people who really believed in me and encouraged me to chase my dreams,” Kassie said. “I learned later in life that I had a gift instead of just a love for music.”
After her father died, despite having no money, Kassie moved to Nashville.
“There was a guy that really believed in me. He gave me $1,000 and told me to chase my dreams. I’ll never forget having someone believe in me so much,” Kassie said. “I rented a tiny one-room shack in Madison, Tennessee. My closet was also my pantry and I washed my dishes in my bathtub because there was no kitchen. Funny thing is I thought I had made it. I was so excited."
Soon after moving to Nashville, Kassie met Ben at a small startup church.
A native of Iowa, Ben started playing music when his brother gave him a Sears silvertone guitar that belonged to their grandfather and taught him a chord.
“I was 12 at the time and had been writing poetry to get things off my mind. Now that I was learning guitar, I started putting some of those poems to music. That’s when I was introduced to my own songwriting,” Ben said.
While playing with his church’s youth group band, Ben recorded in a studio for the first time.
“That recording studio experience really amazed. It was something I wanted to pursue. I knew Nashville would be a great place to study,” said Ben, who attend SAE audio production school. “It also made my parents happy because they wanted me to have a plan B. Parents don’t want their children to be musicians in general.”
After years of Ben singing backup for Kassie and producing Kassie’s album, the twosome, thanks to the suggestion of an outsider, decided to team up.
“A guy in the music industry wanted to take a meeting with us. He told us, ‘You’re shooting yourself in the foot by not working together.’ That made us think. We never thought about doing music together. We never even wrote together. But we decided to venture down that road and see what would happen,” Kassie said.
For a while they struggled to meld Kassie’s country soul sound with Ben’s alternative folk rock. Even the way they crafted lyrics was different.
“It wasn’t easy at first. Eventually, we found a way to make our differences our strengths. When we would write together, I would have an idea and then Ben could say the same idea, but completely different,” Kassie said. “We realized we complemented each other artistically. We have a really unique sound. We go under the umbrella Americana, but, honestly, we are storytellers. We love being honest with our lyrics.”
Those stories and that honesty is connecting with listeners. In 2022, Goldpine, which originally went by the name My One and Only, won the Rocky Mountain Songwriter’s Contest. The duo also has performed at the Kerrville Folk Fest, 30A Songwriters Festival and the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival.
Goldpine is a nod to Pine Street, where Kassie grew up in Somerville, and the element gold.
“Pine references my past and gold is the lasting element that can withstand fire and, when it goes through all of that, it just gets better. The gold part is our future,” Kassie said.
Along with “My Favorite Parts of You,” the upcoming album includes the tracks “Do You Have Me,” “Land of Rolling Hills,” “About Tomorrow,” “The Conductor,” “Table Space,” “Scarecrow,” “Estate Sale,” “Thinking About Love” and “Lost and Found.”
The concert at the Princess on Sept. 28 also will feature musician Charlie Argo, who melds gospel, soul and country. Tickets to the concert cost $30 for reserved seating, $25 for preferred seating and $20 for standing room. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org.
