From chasing waterfalls to riding the river to watching birds, springtime in north Alabama offers a variety of adventures and escapes.
"It is so good to get out and explore the outdoors. I found that while I was out exploring, I forgot all about what was going on in the world and just got lost in nature," said Melea Hames with Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourism.
While the threat of the coronavirus shuttered many indoor entertainment venues, the outdoors — from Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge to the Tennessee Valley's rivers and streams — remains open.
During a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen, who also serves as incident manager for the city's coronavirus task force, encouraged residents to take walks and use the bicycle trails.
With spring officially here, evidenced by the blossoms on dogwood trees, the buds on rose plants and the other plants in bloom, now is the time, before the humidity of summer arrives, to explore north Alabama.
Remember, breathe in the fresh air, soak up the sunshine and practice social distancing.
---
Chasing waterfalls
Many people might envy Hames. As social media manager of Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourism, she travels to many of north Alabama's popular spots. Recently, the Decatur woman set out on adventures to the area's waterfalls.
One of Hames' favorite spots, Bethel Spring Nature Preserve on the Land Trust of North Alabama, opened to the public Feb. 29.
"It is absolutely beautiful," Hames said. "There are two trails you can take to the three waterfalls."
The 2.5-mile round trip Mill Trail offers views of wildflowers and cascades along with the waterfalls. Hames said the moderate hike contains some strenuous stretches and becomes muddy after the rain. Nothing a pair of good rain boots can't fix.
Head south to Blountsville's Mardis Mills Falls for another must-see waterfall.
"It’s out in the middle of nowhere, but oh what a gem when you come upon it," Hames said. "When you first arrive, you walk along some really large rocks and then down a slight incline to the falls, which is gorgeous after a good rain. There’s a narrow path you can walk along as the water flows downstream."
---
Biking the trails
During a normal spring, Teresa Adams knows exactly where to direct people for a breath-taking outdoor experience. But, with concerns over the coronavirus limiting social interaction, the supervisory ranger's recommendations changed.
"I hesitate to encourage people to visit the trails at the Visitors Center and the Flint Creek Day Use Area since they have been crowded on nice weather days," Adams said. "Even though the refuge doesn't have many designated walking trails, we have over a hundred miles of refuge roads that are easily accessible for hiking and biking."
For a ride through Wheeler, Adams suggested the Dinsmore Slough path and the Truck Trail.
Offering secluded spots to see ducks and geese, the 7.5-mile, Dinsmore Slough path round-trip ride follows a flat route. The trail starts at Airport Road on Alabama 67, east of the Visitors Center.
At 12.8 miles one way, the Truck Trail is the longest path at the refuge. Situated beside the Tennessee River, the trail winds through thick hardwood and pine forests and offers a chance to spot deer and woodland birds.
Keep an eye out for herons, loons, ducks, sandpipers, hummingbirds, kingfishers, woodpeckers, larks, martins, wrens, warblers, ospreys and finches.
"We saw frogs in the water and turtles sunning themselves on logs. You can hear geese and all kinds of birds singing as well," Hames said.
For more, check out the Biking and Hiking Trail guide at bit.ly/2RmAhDj that was created by Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association board member Tom Ress.
Outside of the refuge, popular biking spots include the 11-mile trail from Piney Chapel to Veto in Limestone County, which passes by covered bridges, a refurbished rail car, waterways, wetlands and a Civil War battle site; the 12-mile Bill Sims Bike Trail, which links Point Mallard to Wilson Morgan Park via Rhodes Ferry Park and downtown Decatur; and the Swan Creek Greenway Trail at Athens Sportsplex, which features views of a covered bridge and creeks.
---
Riding the river
Take to north Alabama's waterways for unique views of nature. For Decatur's Dan Truitt, who goes by the monicker "Southern Paddler" on Instagram, the creeks that snake through Wheeler offer some of his favorite escapes.
"Being on the refuge, it is so beautiful and expansive. That is my place to go," Truitt said. "There are so many places to put in and so many places to see."
Access the waterways at Osprey Point on Point Mallard Parkway near the caution light, the Hickory Hills boat ramp and at U.S. 31 in Hartselle where Flint Creek flows beneath the road.
In Limestone County, go with the flow on the Elk River's 21.9-mile Canoe and Kayak Trail. Put in at Alabama 127 to explore creeks and rock beds along the river. Other access points to the river are at Veto Road, Easter Ferry Road and Alabama 99.
For more waterways to explore, check out Bear Creek in Marion County and the Sipsey River in Lawrence County’s Sipsey Wilderness.
---
Hiking the trails
Escape into fields of wildflowers at Prairie Grove Glades Preserve in Lawrence County. The 191-acre preserve protected by The Nature Conservancy of Alabama features 12 rare plants, including Harper's umbrella, the Alabama larkspur and the Indian plantain.
Other flowering plants are the purple-topped Nashville breadroot, Tennessee milk vetch, quillwort, yellow sunnybells and lyrate bladderpod.
The conservancy advised visitors to stay on the paths in order to avoid disturbing the rare plants.
To get to the preserve, take Alabama 24 past Moulton, turn right on Lawrence County 43 and, after 1 mile, go right at the fork in the road to a parking area. Open during daylight hours. Free.
--
Safety first
While outdoors, safe practices concerning COVID-19 should be followed. Due to the high number of visitors to Bankhead National Forest and the Sipsey Wilderness the past three weeks, Wild South, a conservation organization, is discouraging people from traveling to the area.
"We understand the magnetic draw of the forest this time of year, but feel that the most responsible thing to do now is to stay away and take advantage of outdoor activities closest to home, preferably those directly adjacent to home property. Save that drive to the national forest for a day when this threat to everyone's health is over," said Janice Barrett with Wild South.
The organization saw a record number of cars, including some with license plates from Louisiana, Tennessee, Jefferson County and Shelby County, at the Sipsey Wilderness trail heads the past three weekends.
"Trash receptacles are overflowing because of extremely heavy visitor use. The linear structure of hiking trails makes it impossible to stay six feet away from other people while passing on a trail," Barrett said.
Instead of traveling to Bankhead, Barrett encouraged people to explore their own backyards and neighborhoods.
"This is a time that calls on all of us to shift our focus to the springtime wonders and beauty closest to our homes, to see how spectacular life is in the smallest ways and in ways that are so common to us they are usually overlooked. It gives me comfort to walk out my back door and, in half a minute, see and hear at least six kinds of birds singing, guarding their territories, courting, gathering nesting materials, all of them going about the normal business of being a bird in springtime. This is the time to pay attention to what is closest to us," Barrett said.
For recommendations on getting outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic, visit lnt.org/the-leave-no-trace-recommendations-for-getting-outside-amidst-covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.