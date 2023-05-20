In seventh grade, Draylin Pickett stepped onto the theatrical stage for the first time in his middle school’s production of “High School Musical, Jr.” There, singing and dancing beneath the lights, Pickett found his passion.
“That’s where my spark for theater began. Once I started, I just couldn’t stop. There was something about performing and being able to show my talent to audiences that was so satisfying,” Pickett said.
Now, five years later, Pickett, a senior at Austin High School, earned a scholarship to Marquette University in Wisconsin to study theater.
Pickett represents the impact of the city’s growing preforming arts scene, fueled by community theater companies and school drama departments.
“What we have in Decatur is very special,” said Deanna Knox, retired drama teacher at Leon Sheffield and co-leader of Dream Weavers, a community theater group. “Our community supports theater, and not only our community, but the school system. There are drama teachers in the high schools and middle schools. That is rare when, in a lot of places, the first teachers cut are the performing arts teachers.”
After his debut performance in “High School Musical, Jr.,” Pickett performed in the ensemble for “Hairspray” by Bank Street Players, a Decatur-based community theater company, played the spirit of Christmas present in “Humbug!” by Bank Street Players and was the Wizard of Oz in “The Wiz,” a production staged by Bank Street Players and Decatur Youth Services.
“When I step on stage, I feel like I am where I belong. When I am able to sing and act, it feels magical for me,” said Pickett, who also participates in chorus and band.
At Austin High, under the direction of teachers Janet Stephens his freshman year, Jennifer Lee his sophomore year, and Courtney Kellough his junior and senior years, Pickett’s theatrical education and experiences expanded.
This past year, Pickett earned lead roles as Sam the Snowman and Sam Carmichael in the school’s productions of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Mamma Mia!”
“Draylin is irreplaceable,” Kellough said. “He is an encourager and has helped create an environment that is about acceptance, accountability, open-mindedness and tolerance. The underclassmen want to be like him.”
Pickett does not take that leadership position lightly.
“When I started acting, I looked up to all the older kids and wanted to be like them. Now, I am one of the older kids and I want to make sure I represent theater well and give the underclassmen a love and passion for theater like I have,” Pickett said.
Pickett is one of 17 seniors graduating from Austin High’s drama department — another testament to the increasing popularity of the arts in Decatur, which extends to Decatur High.
Both schools’ drama departments showcased their talents at state competitions.
Austin High students won the best ensemble award for the one-act “Spotlight” at the Alabama Thespian Festival, where Pickett, along with his fellow cast member Fae Split-Log, was named to the festival’s all-star cast.
From Decatur High, senior Meghan Conkle, who plans on studying theater and social science at Montevallo, won first place in costume construction at the festival and won first in the puppetry division at Trumbauer. The school, under the direction of Melissa Rice, also won first in group musical with “Lost” from “The Lightning Thief” performed by sophomore Cale Crane, senior Zander Godwin and junior Jayden Watkins.
When deciding on his post-graduation plans, Pickett talked with his family and Kellough, who encouraged him to double major in theater and public relations.
“At the end of the day, the goal is to make it in acting, but having a second degree is a huge benefit and gives him an extra leg up," Kellough said. "And public relations is an area where he can utilize the skills he has gained through theater, like communication and public speaking."
Pickett, who got accepted into 15 universities with seven nearly full ride scholarships, selected Marquette due to its theater program. To audition for the program, Pickett performed monologues from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Spotlight” and the song “What Was It about Her” from “The Wild Party.”
“By getting a theater scholarship to college, Draylin is paving the way for other students. They see that pursuing theater is a viable way to pay for college. I am so proud of him,” Kellough said.
Along with his drama teachers and his administration at Austin High, Pickett credited his family for his success.
“My parents and my grandma have been super supportive in getting me to rehearsals because I’ve only been able to drive this year. Theater takes a lot of time. It isn’t something every kid does. I know how lucky I am,” Pickett said.
