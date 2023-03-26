Beneath the cemetery markers of century-old graves and within the walls of Victorian homes lie stories of the past — of town leaders, Civil War soldiers and local legends. These stories and secrets will come to life during walking tours in April.
Local historians will regale listeners with tales of fires, murders, civil rights activists and architectural pioneers.
The free walking tours, a statewide initiative organized by Alabama Tourism Department, will expose participants to the impact of cities and towns in the state.
Here’s a peek at the educational and entertaining adventures that await in north Alabama.
Decatur
Along the streets of Old Town — the oldest neighborhood in Decatur, dating back to the 1820s — stand buildings signifying the area’s religious, cultural, social, racial and commercial past.
“Old Town houses so much of Decatur’s history. It is very vital to who we are today,” said Wylheme Ragland.
A historian and retired Methodist minister, Ragland will lead the walking tour through Old Town on April 15. The neighborhood, which lies between the railroad tracks on the east and Alabama 20 on the north, includes the Old State Bank, Burleson-Hines-McEntire House, Dancy Polk House and the railroad station.
During the walk, attendees will learn about the Scottsboro Boys and the retrials that took place in Decatur; Dr. W.E. Sterrs, who ran the Cottage Home Infirmary and Nursing Training School — the city’s first hospital; Athelyne Celeste Banks, who served as the first female principal of the old Carver Elementary School and witnessed the integration of schools; and Winnie Parker, the first woman of color to outright own property in Decatur.
"Winnie Parker started her boarding house in the 1870s and her daughter assumed ownership after her. It was also placed in the Green Book,” Ragland said, mentioning the book created by Victor Hugo Green that served as a travel guide for African-Americans.
During the walk, Ragland also will point out buildings no longer in existence.
“At one time Vine Street was very vital to Decatur. People would drive from Huntsville to come here. It was a self-contained district with grocery stores, attorneys, physicians and dentists,” Ragland said.
Once one of Decatur’s most vibrant areas, Vine Street also included clothing stores, meat markets, barber shops and a movie theater, many Black-owned, until urban renewal in the 1950s-1960s resulted in the razing of the buildings.
The hour-long walk will end at First Missionary Baptist Church — one of three Decatur congregations, along with Wayman Chapel and King's Memorial, connected to W.A. Rayfield, the second licensed Black architect in America.
While the group will not enter the building, Ragland hopes the walk will inspire individuals to contact First Missionary Baptist about a tour or attend worship service on Sunday.
“There are some of the most exquisite stained-glass windows in the church. They are historic, and under every window you will see a memorial name. It truly is a breath-taking sanctuary,” Ragland said. “Many social, military and civil rights events were held in the sanctuary of First Missionary Baptist Church. So much of Decatur’s history took place in that sanctuary.”
The walk will begin at the Turner-Surles Community Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., at 10 a.m.
“It will be very soft walking. No jogging,” Ragland laughed. “It will be a very leisurely walk everyone can handle.”
Other walks scheduled include the New Decatur/Albany walk led by John Allison on Saturday, meet at the Alabama Center for the Arts; the Bank Street walk led by Phil Wirey on April 8, meet at the Old State Bank; the Residential Architecture in Old Decatur walk led by Caroline Swope on April 22, meet at Frazier Park on Cherry Street Northeast; and the Historic Decatur Garden Tour on April 29, meet at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Jackson Street Southeast. All of the walks will begin at 10 a.m.
Athens
Guides will entertain walkers with the lore and legends of Athens’ historic districts, homes and city cemeteries during the Saturday walking tours.
Explore the history of the Houston District on April 1 with Will Weir, the Beaty District on April 8 with Billy Ward, the downtown district on April 15 with William Pepper, Athens State University on April 22 with Jamie Mikell and the historic Donnell House on April 29 with Jessie Ziegler.
Participants should meet at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, 100 North Beaty St., at 9:45 a.m. Tours will last one hour.
Mooresville
Walking the tree-lined streets of Mooresville, which incorporated in 1818 — a year before Alabama became a state — people will hear about the historic buildings and prominent figures associated with the town.
There is the 1840 Post Office, Alabama’s oldest continuously operating post office, the 1839 Greek Revival Brick Church and the 1821 Stagecoach Inn and Tavern. Walkers will learn about Andrew Johnson, who worked as a tailor’s apprentice in Mooresville before becoming the 17th president of the United States, and Gen. James Garfield, the 20th president of the United States, who preached at the town’s 1854 Church of Christ.
To participate in the walking tour, park in the lot at the front of town and walk to the post office by 9:45 a.m. Expect the tour to last an hour.
Other local walking tours will take place in Moulton on April 1 at 10 a.m., meet at Moulton First United Methodist Church, and Courtland on April 29 at 10 a.m., meet at the Courtland Town Square.
