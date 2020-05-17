For the past four decades, the sight of multi-colored balloons dotting the north Alabama sky on Memorial Day weekend served as a beacon of wonderment, adventure and tradition.
In an effort to carry on that tradition during this time of increased safety precautions due to concerns over the coronavirus, the 43rd annual Alabama Jubilee Hot-Art Balloon Classic will take place with modifications.
“We wanted to let the citizens of Decatur and Morgan County know that this Memorial Day tradition is very important to us and we didn’t want to break this tradition,” said Ramona Evans, president of the Alabama Jubilee Committee.
Up to 12 balloonists will participate in the impromptu flights, which will hearken back to the inaugural Alabama Jubilee.
Held in 1978, Decatur’s first balloon rally attracted 17 balloonists from Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana. The celebration, which would grow to more than 60 balloons and attract more than 30,000 festivalgoers to Point Mallard, earned Decatur the nickname of the “Ballooning Capital of Alabama” from the state Legislature.
In a return to the event’s beginnings, the Jubilee will feature morning and evening flights on Saturday or next Sunday, weather permitting.
“A group of pilots will meet to determine the direction of the wind currents in order to help them decide the best launch site, which will enable them to fly over Decatur,” Evans said. “We encourage people to watch for the balloons to be flying early Saturday and or Sunday as well as in the afternoon.”
Be forewarned, though, watching hot-air balloons float through the air might trigger a desire to fly in some individuals. Just ask Roger Schwerman.
Described by his son as an “adrenaline junkie,” the 73-year-old Madison County man lives by the motto, “A person who doesn’t have good stories just hasn’t lived.”
“My wife is a sweet, supportive spouse, but she also lets me know I am crazy at times. I tell her, ‘What’s life for unless you are living on the edge.’ And she says, ‘Well, you don’t have to lean over it,’ ” Schwerman said. “I just love life and want to experience everything life has to offer.”
He has piloted fixed-wing aircraft, gliders and helicopters, owned a Christmas tree farm in Lacey’s Spring, worked as an interior designer, environment engineer and adjunct professor for the Department of Defense's Missile Defense Agency, lived in Europe and, for the last 20 years, participated in the Alabama Jubilee.
“There’s nothing quite like flying in a hot-air balloon,” Schwerman said. “It’s the closet thing to the heavens you can get. It’s so peaceful and quiet. You are just drifting along looking out over the countryside. What could be better than that?”
Schwerman’s fascination with hot-air balloons began while driving through Nancy, France.
“There were all of these hot-air balloons. I stopped to get something to eat and bought one of hot-air balloon pins they had for sale. After that, whenever I saw a hot-air balloon, I thought about how cool it looked,” Schwerman said.
Not until he returned to north Alabama did Schwerman make his maiden voyage in a hot-air balloon and pursue a license to pilot the 70-foot-tall, two-ton aircraft.
“I went to the Jubilee a lot of times, but I usually arrived too late to see the balloons take off. The one morning I got there early, the flight was weathered out,” Schwerman said. “But I saw a Madison County license plate and went over to introduce myself. The pilot (Jeff Maddox) was from Huntsville and asked if I would serve on his crew. After 20 years, I still serve on his crew when I’m not flying.”
If the weather and his schedule permit, Schwerman will pilot the Party Rocket in the 43rd Jubilee. It features a black envelope — the term for the balloon on the aircraft — with a Christmas tree, which is a nod to his Morgan County farm.
“We view the opportunity to have any type of a balloon event during this unprecedented time as very important to us. It is a way of encouraging the community,” Evans said.
The flights will begin around 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Evans said. For the latest on the flights, visit alabamajubilee.net.
One-on-One with hot-air balloon pilot Roger Schwerman
How did you find an envelope with a Christmas tree? This is my second envelope. About 10 years ago, the guy who does my annual inspection said he had good news and bad news. He said the good news was the yellow envelope on top passed, but the rest didn’t. He knew people in Dothan that wanted to sell an envelope. Originally it had a “Ranger” tab and the word “beer” on it. The first time I flew it at Jubilee, a really sweet old lady came up to me having a fit because “beer” was on it. I decided I needed to do something about it or people might pitch fork the balloon. My inspector’s daughter had the great idea of replacing it with a Christmas tree.
What is your most memorable flight? I had just gotten my license and could solo by myself. I was in north Madison County. It was an early Sunday morning. It was so beautiful and peaceful. Well, dogs have sensitive hearing, so when you fire the burner, they start to bark. There was this one dog going nuts. The back door to the house opens and this man was giving the dog what for. The dog was telling him, “Look up, some terrible thing is trying to get us.” The man pulled his leg back. It looked like he was going to kick the dog. I cupped my hands over my mouth and shouted, “Don’t kick the dog.” The owner looked all around, but didn’t see me because he never looked up. He must have thought God was talking to him because he eased back inside the house and left the dog alone.
