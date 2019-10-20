Before livestreaming, cable TV, AM/FM radio and even books, people clad in tunics, animal pelts and loincloths gathered to share stories.
“Oral storytelling is one of the oldest forms of entertainment that we have. It was something that was used hundreds of years ago and is still one of the arts used today. Preachers use it. Teachers use it. It’s something that resonates with so many,” said Wayne Kuykendall, co-founder of Athens Storytelling Festival.
Three north Alabama communities will keep the tradition of the old art form alive with festivals featuring local, regional and nationally known storytellers.
Along with the Athens Storytelling Festival, which kicks off Tuesday, Graves Grocery in Lacey’s Spring will hold a Bicentennial Storytelling Festival on Saturday, 5-8 p.m., and the Princess Theatre will celebrate 100 years as an entertainment venue with ARC Stories featuring six award-winning storytellers on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
“You can’t explain storytelling, you’ve got to experience it,” Kuykendall said. “They paint pictures with words and gestures and facial expressions. It’s not mundane, like some preachers that put you to sleep. These storytellers keep you on your toes. You’ll laugh and you’ll cry. They’ll put you in every emotional state.”
With rhythmic cadences, voices and descriptive tales, storytellers and musicians at the Athens festival will transport listeners from beneath the red-and-white striped tent in downtown to winters in Minnesota, the lochs of Scotland and the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia.
Organizers expect the 13th annual Athens Storytelling Festival — a five-day celebration of yarns passed down through the generations — to attract 10,000 to 15,000 spectators.
Audiences can expect to hear fairy tales from Donald Davis, tall tales from five-time lying champion of West Virginia Bil Lepp, childhood escapades from Kevin Kling, narratives about a newly minted 70-year-old medical student from Andy Offutt Irwin and songs from Grammy nominee Josh Goforth.
The stories build bridges across time, space, culture and generations.
“In storytelling we find a commonality,” Irwin said.
Considered a tourist attraction — generating $800,000 to $1 million in revenue last year — the storytelling festival began as a way to lure visitors to downtown and entertain and educate children.
Along with public performances, which include a local tellers’ competition on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., a storytelling olio on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and sessions on Friday and Saturday, the festival will hold school day programs on Wednesday and Thursday. More than 5,000 students from public and private schools will attend the sessions for free.
“We have a two-fold purpose — have an economic impact on the community and reach the children,” Kuykendall said. “Kids aren’t hearing these stories like we did when we were growing up. Today, they’re always on some sort of technology. They don’t know how to listen.”
By introducing the students to storytelling, organizers hope to open up the children’s capacity and desire to learn.
“We’ve noticed that the kids are really engaged. They do listen,” Kuykendall said. “There was a kid last year who went home and told every story he heard that day. When they come here, they are having fun and learning how to listen and communicate.”
During the school sessions, students from Limestone County and Athens City Schools will take to the stage to share short tales with their peers. The students' 3-5-minute performances will occur between the professional storytellers.
“Think about what it does for them to stand before a crowd of their peers and tell a story they created. It helps them communicate and gives them so much self-confidence,” Kuykendall said.
For individuals unable to attend a full session, the Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a free event featuring storytellers Irwin and Lepp on Saturday, 2-3 p.m.
Admission to the public sessions starts at $20 for an adult and $12 for a child, 16 and younger, for a half-day pass and goes up to $55 for an adult and $30 for a child for a weekend pass.
Meet the storytellers
Donald Davis
Hometown: Ocracoke Island, N.C.
Storytelling specialty: True-to-life stories, fairy tales, Welsh and Scottish folktales.
A graduate from Duke University Divinity School, Davis served as a Methodist minister for 20 years before becoming a professional storyteller.
Performance times: Thursday at 8:40 p.m., Friday at 9 a.m. and 6:40 p.m., Saturday at 12:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Bil Lepp
Hometown: South Charleston, West Virginia
Storytelling specialty: A former pastor, the five-time lying champion of West Virginia specializes in outrageous tall-tells with a pinch of truth.
Like many storytellers, Lepp learned the craft from his family.
“My family tells stories all the time; we are adept at not telling the truth — not in a malicious way but just for fun. It was always up to the listener to decide what was true. My uncles, aunts, cousins, brothers, sisters were all funny. I started reading Mark Twain and Patrick McManus and combined that with my family tales,” Lepp said.
Performance times: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 10:30 a.m. and 4:35 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. and 7:40 p.m.
Andy Offutt Irwin
Hometown: Covington, Georgia
Storytelling specialty: Character-based long narratives. He developed his most famous character, Marguerite Van Camp, to entertain his mother in the hospital. Originally a nurse, Irwin turned Marguerite, a woman in her 70s, into a recent graduate of medical school.
Performance times: Thursday at 9:05 p.m., Friday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 9:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Kevin Kling
Hometown: Osseo, Minnesota
Storytelling specialty: Weaving together tales of odd uncles, brotherly exploits, life and loss.
A storyteller, playwright, jazz musician and radio personality, Kling has contributed to NPR’s “All Things Considered” and performed at the National Storytelling Festival. He likened the role of a storyteller to that of a football coach.
“Your responsibility as a storyteller is to be in the moment and ahead of the moment. You had to decide where to take the audience — where they want to go or where they don’t want to go — which is where they really want to go,” Kling said. “It’s like a football coach. You start the game with 10 set plays so you know what the other team is up to and have a better clue of how the game will go.”
Performance times: Thursday at 9:30 p.m., Friday at 9:45 a.m. and 8:20 p.m., Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Josh Goforth
Hometown: Madison County, North Carolina
Storytelling specialty: The Grammy-nominated musician combines songs with character-based narratives he heard from his grandfather.
Performance times: Thursday at 7:55 p.m., Friday at 9:45 a.m. and 8:20 p.m., Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
