When Caroline Wyatt heard the stories of how her uncle, a nurse anesthetist in Birmingham, reused the same mask day after day at the start of the coronavirus, the 10-year-old Decatur girl decided to act.
With the help of her parents, Wyatt brainstormed how she could make a difference.
“Once we decided to do a fundraiser for the hospital, we tried to help Caroline come up with catchy slogans. I thought of ‘Miles for Masks,’ ” said Wyatt’s mother, Dr. Samantha Wyatt, a dermatologist.
Caroline Wyatt, a self-described non-runner, suggested another option.
“I don’t really run, so I knew I wouldn’t be able to raise that much money,” Caroline Wyatt said. “But that got me thinking of what I can do, and what I can do are pull-ups.”
So “Pull-ups for PPE” — personal protective equipment — was born.
During the 30-day “Pull-Ups for PPE” fundraiser, Caroline Wyatt completed 1,377 pull-ups and raised $5,000 for the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation. The donation will go to purchasing gowns, masks, gloves, face shields, disposable stethoscopes, cleaning supplies and more.
As local coronavirus cases continue to rise — the number of COVID-19 cases in Morgan County rose by more than 370 in the past two weeks — the donation plays an essential role in the hospital’s ability to fight the pandemic.
“Because we are caring for COVID patients and caring for possible COVID patients, which we treat as positive pending test results, we are using upwards of 10 times the amount of PPE that we did before the COVID crisis,” said Noel Lovelace, president of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation.
With an uncle who worked as an ICU nurse during the initial phase of COVID-19 and a mother who is a dermatologist, Caroline Wyatt saw the impact of the pandemic first hand.
“I knew they had to wear masks to be safe. I felt like I wanted to help out in some way,” the rising fifth-grader at Randolph School said.
To raise money, Caroline Wyatt contacted family and friends and sent out flyers asking for either a flat donation or a pledge for each pull-up completed.
“I thought I would do about 20 pull-ups a day. I thought maybe I would do about 600 in all, because 20 times 30 is 600. But I got stronger and started doing more and more. I never guessed I would do 1,377,” she said.
The Wyatt family encouraged individuals who donated to also guess the number of pull-ups they thought Caroline could do. The highest guess was 1,352.
“Some did their research. They called and asked how many she could really do and then they scaled it up knowing she would be driven. Others, like Caroline’s grandmother, who donated $1 for each pull-up, did not do their research,” said Drew Wyatt, Caroline Wyatt’s father.
“I think my grandmother was surprised,” Caroline Wyatt said. “I don’t think she thought I could do that many. I didn’t think I could do that many.”
While she started with 20 pull-ups on her first day, that number quickly grew to 25 then 35 then 60. Throughout the day, she would complete small increments of 10 to 15 pull-ups on the exercise equipment in the family’s screened-in back porch.
“I would do some, take a little break, watch a little TV then come back out and do some more,” Caroline Wyatt said.
On the final day, she completed 100 pull-ups.
Each person who donated to “Pull-Ups for PPE” received a homemade mask from Samantha and Caroline Wyatt, who learned how to sew during the pandemic.
Drew and Samantha Wyatt hope this project instills in their daughter a desire to become more active in projects benefiting the community.
“We try to encourage both of our kids to think of things they could do for our community,” Samantha Wyatt said. “There wasn’t a day I had to remind Caroline to do pull-ups, although sometimes I did ask her, ‘Are you going to do anymore today?’ She was very dedicated. It was amazing to witness. Hopefully, this will encourage her to work on other projects to make the community better.”
That notion of how to make the community better spurred hundreds of Morgan County residents, like Caroline Wyatt, to donate to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Since the coronavirus began impacting Decatur in mid-March, individuals, churches, schools and businesses have made masks for doctors and nurses, provided food for the staff and given money to the hospital.
“The outpouring of love and support from the community has meant the world to the team at Decatur Morgan," Lovelace said. "The nurses, doctors, clinicians and support staff who care for this community are here 24/7 in good times and in crises because they love what they do and love caring for people. The amazing show of appreciation has certainly lifted spirits during this crisis"
