With the school year ending in three weeks, the countdown to summer has arrived. Don't worry, guardians, while some camps, such as Camp Carnegie, are full, it's not too late to sign your children up for numerous other camps.
From sports to horseback riding to music, area camps will entertain and educate participants.
Camps currently taking registrations are:
• Decatur Youth Services’ Camp Safe Haven, held June 5-July 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For ages 5-13. Activities include arts and crafts, music, swimming and more. Cost is $25 per week or $40 for two weeks. Call 256-341-4690.
• 3rd Street Boys & Girls Club’s Summer Club, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For ages 5-18. Cost is $65 per week and $50 annual registration fee. Call 256-353-8782.
• Decatur City Schools’ EdFarm iCan Code Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For current fourth and fifth grade students. Cost is free. Dates are June 5-8 at Banks Caddell, June 12-15 at Chestnut Grove and Eastwood, June 26-29 at West Decatur. Register at bit.ly/dcsedfarm.
• Quez Watkins’ Football Camp, June 3, 9 a.m. For ages 6-16 at Athens High School. Cost is free. Register at June3.quezwatkinscamps.com.
• Athens State's Center for Lifelong Learning will host weeklong themed camps from June 5-July 28 for ages 6-12. Themes include the Olympics, June 5-9; STEAM, June 12-16 and June 20-23; Get Out, Get Moving, June 26-30; space, July 10-14; theater, July 17-21; radio technician camp, July 24-28. Costs vary. For more information and to register, visit athens.augusoft.net.
• Camp Hope, a free one-day camp for children, ages 5-12, grieving the death of a loved one, June 6, at Point Mallard Park. Activities include music, arts, crafts and carnival games. 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Register online at hospiceofthevalley.net or call at 256-350-5585.
• Little Warhawks Basketball Camp, June 9-10, 9 a.m.-noon, at Calhoun Community College. For grades second to sixth, boys and girls. Cost is $75. Email candace.byrd@calhoun.edu.
• SWeETy Camp, June 12-15, at Calhoun Community College. Welding and electrical technology camp for girls entering the ninth through 12th grades. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., June 12-14, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., June 15. Cost is $25. Register at calhoun.edu/events/sweety-camp-for-girls/ by May 15.
• KidCam Camp, June 5-Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Point Mallard Park. One-time registration fee of $60 for first child and $45 for each additional child. Cost per week is $175 for one child, $157.50 for siblings. Go to kidcamcamp.com/camp-locations-1/point-mallard to register.
• Decatur City Schools' Camp Extended Day, May 30-July 28, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., at Leon Sheffield. Registration fee is $25, trip and supply fee is $100, weekly fee is $30 for one day, $45 for two days, $85 for three to five days.
• Biomes Bonanza, June 19-23 and July 17-21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Cook Museum. For ages 5-12. Participants will learn about different biomes, including rivers, caves, deserts, oceans and forests, through crafts and experiments. Cost is $219 per participant per week. Call 256-351-4504.
• Fire Cadet Camp, June 27-28, 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., at Decatur Fire & Rescue's Training Center, 4119 Old Highway 31. For ages 14-18. Activities include a live fire demonstration, radio communication, use of a fire extinguisher, first aid and team challenges. Call 256-341-4860 to register.
• Pine Ridge Day Camp in Somerville, weeklong sessions from June 5 to July 28. For 4 years old through 10th grade. Activities include horseback riding, swimming, canoeing, archery, rock-wall climbing, zip-lining, challenge courses and more. Cost starts at $376 per week. pineridgedaycamp.org.
• Middle School Arts Camp at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. topics include music, art and musical theater. Dates are yet to be announced. Visit facebook.com/alabamacenterfortheartsdecatur for more information.
