For many people, a summer haircut is the way to go to stay cool during the summer months, so why wouldn't it work the same way for dogs? While single-coated breeds such as Poodles, Kerry Blue Terriers, Portuguese Water Dogs, and Bichon Frises can have their coat repeatedly clipped short because the shaving process does not change the texture of their hair, it is not the same for double-coated breeds. These breeds include retrievers, Siberian Huskies, Samoyed, and Pomeranians. Shaving these breeds' coats can do more harm than good.

