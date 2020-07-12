Rather than weeklong vacations hundreds of miles away, many individuals are opting to stay at home.
With the coronavirus impacting summer vacation plans, area travel and tourism leaders urged locals to explore their hometowns.
Welcome back to the era of staycations. Popularized during the economic downturn of 2008, staycations refer to day trips and local adventures.
Now, industry leaders said, is the time to explore the forests, rivers and communities of north Alabama.
With just a few weeks until the start of school, check out these mostly free family-friendly activities perfect for social distancing.
Water Wonders
Flint Creek Canoe Trail
Officially opened in June, the 20-mile water trail along Flint Creek offers canoers and kayakers an escape on the water. The newest section of the 6,000-mile Alabama Scenic River Trail System winds through the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and Point Mallard Park. Individuals can launch at Alabama 36 near Hartselle, Vaughn Bridge Launch, U.S. 31 Boat Launch across from WaterWorks Center for Environmental Education, Osprey Point Landing at Alabama 67, Hickory Hills Boat Launch and Duncan Hill Launch on the refuge.
For more fun on the water, head to Limestone County’s Canoe and Kayak Trail on the Elk River. The 21.9-mile trail starts at Alabama 127 with other access points at Veto Road, Easter Ferry Road and Alabama 99.
Waterfalls
Lace up your hiking boots and chase waterfalls in the Bankhead National Forest. Located along Hubbard Creek, Kinlock Falls, a cascade waterfall, empties into a popular swimming hole for locals. To get to Turkey Foot Falls, park at the Sipsey River Picnic Grounds and Recreation Area and hike 30 minutes to the waterfalls. Turkey Foot Falls also offers visitors a glimpse into Native American history.
Smith Lake
Situated partly in Bankhead National Forest, Lewis Smith Lake offers an escape for water lovers. Lake amenities include campsites, hiking trails to waterfalls and bass fishing. Cullmancountyparks.com or smithlake.info.
Museum Musings
Alabama Center for the Arts
Paintings by Athens native Brooke P. Alexander, a product of Calhoun Community College and Athens State University, will be on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. “Passages: 2015-2020,” which features paintings representing Alexander’s time at graduate school at The University of Mississippi, as a painter and a teacher. The exhibit will be on display through August 26. Admission is free. Hours are Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. To enter the gallery, individuals must be wearing a mask, use hand sanitizer, answer questions, show an ID and undergo a temperature check.
Carnegie Visual Arts Center
Textiles created by Auburn’s Sheri Schumacher and Florence’s Nadene Mairesse fill the Carnegie Visual Arts Center on Church Street in Decatur. The “Material Surroundings” exhibit features clothing, wraps and quilts, including a piece Schumacher pieced together from scraps provided by Moulton’s Red Land Cotton. The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 16. Admission is free. Hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 am.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The exhibit also is viewable online at carnegiearts.org.
Turtle Trail
For outdoor art, head to Decatur’s Second Avenue to search for turtles. Envisioned by Decatur Heritage Christian Academy student Lucy Orr, the “Turtles on the Town” scavenger hunt features 10 5-inch-long bronze turtles on Second Avenue, between the Princess Theatre and High Point Market. Orr selected turtles for the scavenger hunt after vising the Cook Museum of Natural Science, where she learned Alabama ranks No. 1 in the country in the number of freshwater turtle species. While on Second Avenue, make sure to stop by the Casa Grande Park, to see the outdoor mural created by Decatur native Adam Stephenson last year.
Outdoor Fun
Adventure Park
Navigate obstacles and ride on zip lines at Decatur’s newest outdoor adventure park. Opened this year by the Fagerman family, GoFar USA Park, 895 South Bethel Road, features a petting zoo, climbing walls, zip lines, paintball guns and an obstacle course — think an outdoor version of “America Ninja Warrior” without the water. Admission is $12 for ages 5 and older, $9 for ages 65 and older and free for children 4 and younger. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. gofarusapark.com.
Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge
Explore the natural wonders of north Alabama with a visit to the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, home to 300 species of birds, 47 species of mammals and 75 species of reptiles and amphibians. While the Visitors Center remains closed, make sure to check out the trails winding through cypress swamps and hardwood forests. fws.gov/refuge/Wheeler/visit/visitor_activities.html. Admission is free.
Drive-Thru Zoo
Get up-close and personal with a giraffe, camel, zebra, llamas and emus while also practicing social distancing — from humans, as least — at Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville. The drive-thru zoo at 431 Clouds Cove Road S.E. is open from March to November, 10 a.m. to sunset. Keep an eye out for rams, deer, bison, pigs, cows, longhorns and goats. Cost is $10 per person, ages 2 and younger enter free. Cash and check only. You can also buy a bucket of food to feed to the animals for $5. Harmonyparksafari.com
Covered Bridges
Pair a road trip to Blount County with a history lesson during this tour of some of Alabama’s covered bridges. Nicknamed the Covered Bridge Capital of Alabama, Blount County is home to three of the state’s 11 covered bridges. The bridges include the 324-foot-long Swann Covered Bridge, 1590 Swann Bridge Road, Cleveland, built in 1933, the Easley Covered Bridge, Easley Bridge Road, Oneonta, built in 1927, and the Horton Mill Covered Bridge, Covered Bridge Circle, Oneonta, which stands 70 feet above the water. On the way back to north Alabama, stop by the Clarkson Covered Bridge in Cullman, built in 1904.
