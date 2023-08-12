A sign, written in the child-like script of 8-year-old Hollis McNutt and attached by clothes-pins to a tablecloth, advertised the special of the day — “Lemonade Pink and Orange.”
Behind the table arranged with two drink dispensers, brownies, cookies, snacks and dog treats, Hollis, clad in a floral summer dress and tennis shoes, waited on customers.
With the help of her parents, Darren and Leah Beth McNutt, Hollis organized the lemonade stand — a summer rite of passage for many children. Unlike many children, though, the Athens third grader planned on giving away all of the money she earned.
“When Hollis said she wanted to do a lemonade stand, we said, ‘OK, so what do you want to give your money back toward?',” Leah Beth McNutt said. “I worked in nonprofits for years so she has grown up in the nonprofit sector. We have tried to teach her the importance about giving back to the community.”
After Hollis expressed an interest in using the funds to benefit women and children, Leah Beth reached out to Athens-Limestone Hospital. The hospital’s foundation is currently raising money for fetal heart monitors, which measure the response of a baby’s heart rate to contractions of the uterus and can help detect changes in the normal heart rate pattern during labor.
“Hollis loved the idea of the fetal heart monitors and being able to help the women and babies at the hospital,” Leah Beth said.
The lemonade stand became a family affair. Hollis’ great-grandmother baked sweets, her grandmother, whom she calls “Deej,” made dog treats, and her mother and her baked brownies and cookies.
“I thought I would only raise a couple hundred dollars,” Hollis said.
The community’s response surprised Hollis, who sold to her neighbors, family members, classmates from Brookhill Elementary School and strangers.
“One of the best parts is that all of her little friends from school who came to get lemonade ended up staying and working the lemonade stand,” Leah Beth said. “It was a great opportunity for the kids to learn about giving back.”
After the lemonade stand closed on Aug. 2, Leah Beth posted a video of Hollis to Facebook.
“I’m absolutely amazed by how much we’ve raised, $1,500. Thank you so much for helping me make a difference. I’m so excited to give this to the hospital,” Hollis said.
Last week, Hollis presented the earnings from the lemonade stand to Athens-Limestone Hospital.
“When we took the money to the hospital, she got to see the monitors that she raised money for. She was so excited. She said it was one of her best days. She loved getting to see it with her own eyes,” Leah Beth said.
This is not the first time Hollis jumped at an opportunity to impact the community. For her 7th birthday last year, instead of presents, she asked people to bring dog and cat food, which she donated to the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.
“She just has a spirit of giving,” McNutt said. “I am so proud of her little spirit and I love watching her grow into who she is. I think that kids doing projects like this teaches them to give back to our community. I’m so proud of her for that.”
Like Hollis, many youth participated in activities that gave back to the community this summer.
Two main programs in Decatur include the Volunteer Center of Morgan County’s Kids Interested in Volunteer Service and the Neighborhood Christian Center’s Summer Youth Leadership Team.
The KIVS team assembled food bags, sorted clothes, packaged biblical materials, picked up litter and collected socks and snacks for Decatur Morgan West. The Summer Youth Leadership Team volunteered at Hospice of the Valley’s Camp Hope, Decatur Youth Services’ Camp Safe Haven, Sav-A-Life, the Spirit of America Festival and Camp Carnegie.
