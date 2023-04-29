Joe Hobby mug
Joe Hobby

Decision, decisions. We have been seriously considering taking the landline out of our home. That’s because about the only incoming calls we get are from some guy reminding us that it’s our last chance to get an extended car warranty. It will also mean giving up the phone number we have had since the Eisenhower administration.

— Joe Hobby is a comedian living in Trussville who wrote for Jay Leno for many years. He writes a humor column for several newspapers in the state.

