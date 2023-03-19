Question: My dog becomes defensive and guards his food and toys. What can be done to calm this behavior?
Answer: It's natural for dogs to have the tendency to guard their food. If you observe your pup becoming defensive of her food or her toys or bed, it's best to take action to keep it from progressing. The American Kennel Club offers the following suggestions to prevent your dog from food guarding:
• Eating in peace. While your dog is eating, refrain from interacting. Make sure that the area that is designated for eating is safe and comfortable. If there are kids around, ensure they know that the dog should be on its own while it's eating.
• Consistency is key. It can help to put your dog's food bowl down at eating time every day, rather than leaving the bowl out all day, which may make your pup think that food is a constant resource that can be taken away at any time. Feed your dog the amount suggested by your veterinarian and only put the bowl down at feeding time.
• Never take food from a protective dog. Even if your dog starts to growl and protect her food or chew toy, do not take it away. Doing this will only enforce the notion that your dog's food can be taken away at any time and is something to be protected.
• Give, don't take. It's important to establish early on that just because someone is approaching your dog's food, it does not mean they are going to take it away. Once in a while, when your puppy is eating, walk to her bowl and drop in a tasty treat. This will reinforce the idea that someone approaching your dog's food is positive and that she doesn't need to protect it.
Q: How do I create a safe environment for a new puppy without becoming an overprotective pet owner?
A: The American Kennel Club offers the following tips for helping your pup grow into a happy, healthy, and well-adjusted dog:
• Don't overdo the play. Although puppies love to play, they also need to learn from an early age that there is an appropriate level of rough play. It's especially important to teach good manners when it comes to playing with other dogs or people. Play that is too rough as a puppy leads to bad habits in adult dogs.
• Limit the treats. While it's true that puppy-dog eyes are powerful, make sure that you limit the amount of treats you give your dog. Too many treats are a detriment to your pup's growing appetite for balanced and nutritious meals and you don't want to spoil your dog. Puppies always remember when crying, begging, and acting out gets them their way.
• Plenty of exercise. It's crucial to provide mental stimulation as well as physical exercise for your puppy. New experiences are integral to puppy development. Provide your dog with puzzles, toys, and appropriate playthings for mental stimulation, as well as outdoor exercise. Bored dogs are dogs that are more likely to engage in inappropriate behaviors.
• Be consistent. When you decide which furniture or rooms in the house are off-limits, always be consistent in enforcing those rules. It's confusing for your pup if you reprimand him for being on the couch one day but are fine with it the next.
• Take away household dangers. Make sure all the areas in your house are safe for a puppy and that there are no spots where he might get stuck or fall. It's also important to keep potentially harmful substances safely stored away from your dog, like garbage, medications, pesticides, and so on.
• Training is key. Puppy misbehavior can be cute, but it will become a lot less cute when your dog gets older. It's important to teach good manners when your pup is young; training and socializing go a long way in dog adulthood.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.
— American Kennel Club (TNS)
