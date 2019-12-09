The Decatur Daily is seeking nominations for the 2019 Volunteer of the Year and Good Deeds Person of the Year.
The nominee must be a Lawrence, Limestone or Morgan County resident who has made an impact on the community. It can be someone well-known or someone whose efforts have gone unheralded.
To nominate an individual, email cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
Provide a description of the person’s efforts and contact information for you and the nominee.
Nominations must be received early this week.
