For decades, an oak tree stood towering above the historic Carnegie building on Oak Street. Up until the 1970s, it provided shade for the patrons of the then-Carnegie Library. In recent years, young children gathered beneath the tree to play and tie-dye fabric as part of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s summer camp.
“When we found out the tree was going to have to be cut down because it was diseased, we were so sad,” said Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie. “We’ve enjoyed it so much and have so many memories of it. We wanted to find a way for the tree to continue to live on.”
Before the city cut down the diseased tree, the staff at the arts center came up with a plan to transform the tree into benches and console tables. To make that dream a reality, the Carnegie reached out to local artists, craftsmen and students at the Career Academies of Decatur.
“This has been a celebration of a variety of local artists coming together to create something beautiful,” said Alison Belcher, the Carnegie’s marketing and education coordinator.
Last month, the final plank of the tree’s wood was cut into four pieces.
“This has been a great project for the Carnegie and for our arts community,” Mitchell said while she watched Alan Boyett, owner of Logs to Lumber, line up the wood to be cut on his portable saw mill at the Career Academies of Decatur.
This marked the end of the project, which began two years ago with cutting the tree — that was around 3 feet in diameter — off of the property next door to the Carnegie.
The Carnegie worked with the owners of the property, Wally and Barbara Inscho, and the city to ensure the tree would be cut in long enough pieces to be able to create the benches and tables.
After the cutting of the tree, Boyett, of Huntsville, brought his portable saw mill to the downtown arts center and cut the logs into planks. Boyett, who owns 220 acres in Lacey’s Spring, founded Logs to Lumber out of a personal need.
“Every time the wind blew, I would have trees fall. I tried to find someone to mill the wood for me, but I couldn’t find anyone, so I bought a mill,” Boyett said. “I figured if I couldn’t find anybody, others probably couldn’t either. I was right.”
Boyett, a lifelong woodworker who creates furniture for his grandchildren, said he is busier now running the saw mill than before he retired from providing support at Redstone Arsenal seven years ago.
“Nobody hates to see a high-quality tree go to the dump more than me. It’s bad enough that it’s turned into firewood. It means a lot to me that I can do something to keep that from happening,” Boyett said.
Once Boyett planed the logs, Jeff Leavitt, a supporter of the arts center, stored the wood in order for it to dry. He also applied epoxy to splits in the wood.
For the legs, the Carnegie turned to Decatur metalworker and forger Bryan Johnson. Johnson, who retired as site manager at 3M for Hubbard & Drake in 2021, started experimenting with steel art seven years ago.
“I had some heart issues. While I was recovering from that, my wife said that I needed a hobby. I’ve always been into mechanical and metalworking stuff, so this seemed like a good fit,” Johnson said.
To contrast the natural, rustic planks of wood, Johnson designed legs with four diagonal intersecting rods.
“I saw pictures of something relatively similar and thought it would go well with the wood,” said Johnson, who added texture to the legs using linseed oil and beeswax.
“It’s been great because all of the artists have all done their own thing and put their own mark on the pieces,” Belcher said.
Once the planks were dried and epoxied and the legs complete, students at Career Academies of Decatur’s Building Construction Academy prepared the wood and assembled the benches. The students, under the guidance of instructor Brantley Park, removed bark from the planks, sanded them, sealed them and installed the hand-crafted legs.
Through the project, the students learned about collaboration and problem solving.
“When you have a raw slab of a freshly cut tree, rarely do you have a perfectly straight piece of lumber to work with, which is actually nice in this instance because it adds so much to the character of the project,” Park said. “But it is a bench and will be sat on and with legs being truly square, the students learned how to match up something that is straight to something that is not. It’s a great skill to have in the construction industry.”
In all, the students assembled 19 benches and console tables. One of the benches, dedicated to the Inschos, currently stands in the arts center. The other pieces were auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Carnegie.
“This project is a great example of how art is everywhere. Just look at the benches. From the wood to the legs to the epoxy put in the cracks, all of that is art,” Mitchell said.
