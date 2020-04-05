When Caroline and Camille Berry dreamed of putting on their caps and gowns, they imagined the playing of "Pomp and Circumstance" echoing off the bleachers crowded with friends, relatives and former teachers. The two sisters — one a senior at Troy University and one a senior at Austin High — didn't imagine this: posing in front of their Southwest Decatur home, wondering if they ever would wear the graduation gowns again.
"With everything being shut down, we don't know what is going to happen. We don't know if we will have an actual graduation ceremony. This might be our only celebration," said Caroline Berry, a senior at Troy University.
A neighbor documented the moment. The photographs serve as a substitute for the larger and grander experiences planned for graduates just one month ago — before threats of the coronavirus closed schools and canceled or postponed graduation ceremonies.
Like the Berry sisters, thousands of high school and college seniors in the Tennessee Valley and their families will search for ways to make the milestone events of senior year special.
The loss spreads further than the canceling of graduation. College and high school seniors lost their final baseball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis seasons, band and choral concerts, scholarship ceremonies and formal dances.
"We need to let students grieve what they are missing — prom, graduation, sports. I think it is important that we don't neglect that. They have lost a lot. While they grieve, we also need to find new ways to celebrate them and fill this time with as much good as we can," said Blake Kersey, pastor at First Baptist in Decatur.
Janaya Malone, a senior at Athens High School, concentrated on the "good" in a YouTube message to her fellow 2020 graduates.
"I know this isn't the senior year you anticipated ... you can be sad, you can even be upset, but not forever. This class thrives in adversity, we were created to bust up no matter what the circumstances are, so let's do just that. Each and every one of you were given a dream. Follow your dream and don't stop ... I love you class of 2020," Malone said in the video, which featured scenes from football and basketball games, dances and the classroom.
As some seniors plan summer trips with friends and send encouraging messages to their peers, the Berry sisters organized a photo shoot in their caps and gowns as a gift to their mother.
"She is an accountant and is extremely busy this time of year. With graduation plans being unknown, we wanted to give her this gift of seeing us in our caps and gowns. This time is just as important for her as it is for us," Caroline Berry said.
How schools will honor the graduates is uncertain. As of today, Troy postponed graduation until late July, and Austin High is considering a virtual graduation. Both Caroline and Camille Berry will finish the school year online.
"I'm very sad I don't get to go to school every day. For the longest time, I wished that I didn't have to go to school anymore. Now I'm really regretting that," Camille Berry said.
A member of the band and the golf team, Camille Berry will miss her final spring concert, which includes a senior recognition ceremony, and golf season.
"We got in one match and our season was over. I know golf isn't like baseball or softball where they can't play right now. I can play golf anytime, but it hurts that I don't get to play with my team anymore," Camille Berry said.
As the school year ends, the sisters are trying to balance the loss of their senior years with the uncertainty of the future.
Caroline Berry, a psychology major, hopes to find a job in the mental health field during a time when America is experiencing its largest job loss in decades. More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending on March 28 — doubling a record high set just one week earlier. According to Oxford Economics, the unemployment rate could climb to 12%. Goldman Sachs projected a jobless rate of 15%.
Camille Berry plans on attending Mississippi State University and performing with the marching and concert bands.
"I don't know what to expect. I just hope my first semester of classes isn't online and that we make it through the year," Camille Berry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.