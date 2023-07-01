The amazing number of potted flowers and plants that I have this year is enough to make me ask: Why?
Why would I do this to myself knowing that summer gets hot, then hotter; and plants in containers dry out so much faster than their in-ground counterparts.
I believe it is the need to bring beauty closer to us than our distanced, manicured gardens or landscapes allow. Or maybe, because the distanced gardens are wild and unruly, and we need to have a sense of control. We can certainly control the contents of our containers, thereby increasing the beauty we crave. Why is it that we crave that closeup beauty though?
A recent study showed that 88% of people who plant flowers state that mental well-being is the reason for doing so. Viewing natural scenery, beautiful landscapes and manicured gardens has a positive effect on relaxation, lowering heart rate, elevating mood status, increasing positive energy, and increasing brain performance and creativity. Well then, let’s bring it closer.
If a plant can grow in an untended garden, it should most certainly love a home in a pretty pot next to my doorway. Almost any plant can be grown in a container. Even a tree if your container is large enough.
I’ve grown trees in pots before. Why? I wanted to shade a small area of a patio for sitting in the late afternoon. There was nothing growing in the landscape to provide that shade, so I planted a tree. It was at first a very small shade but in 2 years it had provided substantial shade. It accomplished its purpose.
Hydrangeas are another pot-worthy beauty. You can grow a hydrangea on a small porch or patio in a container even if you don’t have an inch of ground space. What a lovely addition to your outdoor life to sit and take in its beauty.
If you have a hot sunny patio, you could welcome a beautiful rose to your space. Easily maintained in a container, you’ll enjoy months of blooms and intoxicating scent for your minimal effort.
I happen to love growing citrus, but living in north Alabama I grow these in large pots, so I can bring them inside during winter’s cold. The yellow lemons in a kitchen in December will surely lift your spirits and bring a smile to anyone!
In Victorian households, palm trees were believed to bring good fortune and wealth and showed sophistication. The Chamaedorea elegans, or parlor palm, is excellent at purifying and filtering stagnant air, according to NASA’s top 50 indoor plants list. This variety of palm will grow happily in a low-light room.
Even when there is an abundance of space in your landscape for planting flowers and ornamentals, it’s just wonderful to have a potful of colorful flowers next to your favorite outdoor seating area. I’ll have an eyeful of color with my coffee, please. Maybe you’d rather have an eyeful of relaxing shades of green next to your porch swing. Hosta, fluffy ferns, coleus and ivy all love pots and will be there to drop your stress level the minute you join them.
Many folks are vegetable gardening in containers. You can have a kitchen garden right outside your door, veggies up close and personal — tomatoes, potatoes, anything that suits your tastes. Having success with growing vegetables provides a most satisfying sense of achievement. That’s certainly a boost to well-being!
So, containers, we will continue to enjoy your beauty despite the constant water you demand. The effort involved in watering is really a small price to pay. It’s good for us.
Watering is a way to increase awareness of the plant’s needs and helps us to focus less on the stresses of work life, relationships, and the overall busyness of every day. Here’s to plants in containers! Grow and thrive! For more information, visit ACES.edu and type “container gardening” into the search bar.
