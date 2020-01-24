Today
CommUNITY Breakfast
Former University of Alabama and NFL football player Siran Stacy will speak at a Martin Luther King Jr. CommUNITY Breakfast at Athens State University’s Center for Lifelong Learning today. The free event organized by the Center for Lifelong Learning and the Center for Leadership and Ethics at Athens State will begin at 8:30 a.m. To register for the event at 121 S. Marion St., Athens, visit eventbrite.com/e/community-breakfast-featuring-siran-stacy-tickets-89354817665.
Today
Huntsville Havoc
Calling all wizards, witches and muggles. Enjoy a night of hockey and Harry Potter at the Huntsville Havoc’s match versus the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs. The hockey game at the Von Braun Center will include a Harry Potter costume contest and quidditch at intermission. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $13. Huntsvillehavoc.com.
Saturday
Pirate Ball
Get in the carnival spirit with the first crewe ball of the season. The Crewe O’ Ye Crooked Goat will host the Pirate Ball on Saturday at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur. The event from 7 to 11 p.m. will include the presentation of the king and queen candidates. Come dressed in cocktail or pirate attire. Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
Little Britches Rodeo
Alabama Little Britches Rodeo Association will hold a barrel race and pole-bending exhibit on Saturday at the Morgan County Celebration Arena, 67 Horse Center Road, Priceville. The competition will begin at 6 p.m. Activities include barrel races for riders 6 and younger, 3D barrel races for riders 12 and younger and a pole-bending exhibit.
Tuesday
Fight for Women’s Suffrage Program
The battle for women’s right to vote that came to Decatur in 1895 will come to life at the Decatur Public Library on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Fight for Women’s Suffrage program will retell the time Susan B. Anthony and Carrie Chapman Catt spoke at Echols Opera House in Decatur. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the program will feature excerpts from Anthony’s speech and provide a look at Ellen Hildreth and Eva Sterrs, two Decatur women who played instrumental roles in Anthony’s visit. Portraying Anthony, Hildreth and Sterrs will be Courtney Blanchette, Terri Hildreth and Peggy Allen Towns. The event is free and open to the public.
— Catherine Godbey
