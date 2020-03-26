Listen to tunes
Sit in on intimate concerts with some local and regional artists in the Princess Theatre's Virtual Listening Room series. The free concerts stream live on the performing arts center's Facebook page. New performances take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. with a recap of the week's concerts on Sunday at 2 p.m. Upcoming performances will feature Mercy Bell on Saturday, Bell, Lamont Landers and SarahJayne Balash on Sunday, Cheryl Llewellyn on Monday, Ingrid Marie on Wednesday and Ricky J. Taylor on April 4. While free, a virtual tip jar will be available online. The artist with the most tips at the end of the performance series will receive his or her own show at the Princess.
Walking tour
Step into history with self-guided walking tours in Decatur's Albany, Old Decatur and Old Town neighborhoods. Available online at decaturcvb.org, brochures guide individuals to historic homes, cemeteries and churches in Old Decatur and Albany, from the Old Bank Building erected in 1833 to the Old Methodist Church, which was built by slaves and is now a private residence, to Christ's Mission Church, which was turned in 1951 to increase the size of the sanctuary. The African-American Pioneers brochure leads visitors through Old Town and includes sites important to the Scottsboro Boys trial and the Tommy Lee Hines case.
Watch the trains
A central piece to Decatur's history, the railroad bisects the city. While you can't go in the historic train depot on Railroad Street, closed due to the coronavirus, you can pull into the gravel area near the tracks and watch the trains pass by. Other prime train-watching spots are next to the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on First Avenue and the pedestrian bridge northwest of Rhodes Ferry Park.
Visit Mooresville
Founded in 1818 when Alabama was still a territory, Mooresville offers a unique look at the past. Highlights of the quaint and quiet community include tree-lined streets, the Brick Church built in 1839 with a steeple of a hand pointing to the sky, the post office, which is the oldest operational post office in the state, and the Church of Christ, where Gen. James Garfield, who would go on to serve as president, preached in 1863. mooresvilleal.com
— Catherine Godbey
