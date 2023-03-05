Clutching the black-and-white photograph, Camryn Birgans examined the image of her mother.
“Maybe my eyes don’t see what others see. But, when I look at it, I just see a picture I took of my mom,” the Decatur High senior said.
What art teacher Robert Belcher sees is a powerful, striking photograph.
“You get good projects turned in all the time, but, as a teacher, you wait for something like this all year. This image made me excited. It made me feel something. It impacted me,” Belcher said.
The photograph was so impactful, Belcher submitted it to the Congressional Art Competition. Sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives, the annual competition for high school students promotes and encourages the arts.
The photograph Birgans titled “Imperfectly Perfect” was selected to represent U.S. Rep. Dale Strong's Fifth District in the competition's exhibit, which will feature more than 400 pieces of art created by students from across the country. The exhibit will hang in the tunnel, which connects the Cannon House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol. More than 10,000 people pass through the tunnel daily.
“I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” said Birgans. “This was a simple assignment and now it is going to Washington, D.C. The funny thing is my mom hates the picture. She wanted me to choose another one, but this is the one I liked the most. I don’t know why, but I do.”
The photograph features a close-up of Ashley Billings, Birgans’ mother. Billings' expression appears stoic as she stares directly at the camera. Birgans cropped the image so the viewer sees, in addition to Billings’ face, from Billings' right arm, which is draped across her forehead, to the top of her chest.
“My mom was a great subject. We played around with a couple of poses and I moved her a couple of times. When we got to this pose and took the picture, I knew it was what I wanted,” said Birgans, who captured the image of her mother with an iPhone.
The photograph stemmed from an assignment in Belcher’s Photography II class to take a portrait of a person of influence.
“The idea was to get away from the typical driver’s license picture and to show the subject in a way that portrayed why there were influential,” said Belcher, who taught Birgans in both Photography I and Photography II during the 2021-2022 school year.
While many students chose teachers, Birgans chose her mother.
“She is the constant in my life. What she says always factors in what I do. She is my influence,” Birgans said.
When Belcher saw Birgans’ interpretation of the assignment, it stunned him.
“It took my breath away. The way she framed the eyes and the face really showed her mother’s power, vulnerability, love and, what Camryn calls her ‘imperfect perfectness,’” Belcher said.
The photograph’s quality spurred Belcher to submit it in the 2022 Youth Art Month exhibit held at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
“He asked me if he could put it in places. It started out in an art show at the school. I thought, ‘That’s cool.’ Then it won the best in show at the Alabama Center for the Arts. That was even cooler. Then he asked me if he could send it in for the Congressional Art Competition. This is pretty amazing,” Birgans said.
The photograph’s accolades surprised Birgans, who took Photography I only because she needed a fine arts credit.
“I can’t draw and I can’t really paint. That’s how I chose photography,” Birgans said. “I ended up taking it two semesters because I really liked it. I like the fact that, with photography, you’re not confined to one space. You can take a picture of anything and make it into something you want it to be.”
Belcher credited Birgans’ success to her openness and work ethic.
“She was a student who tried. She listened to the expectations and criticism and challenged herself. Her work just got better and better and better,” Belcher said. “That her piece was chosen to represent the Fifth Congressional District (which includes Madison, Morgan, Limestone, Jackson and central and eastern Lauderdale counties) is saying this is what the judges considered to be the best of the best. I am very proud of her.”
“Imperfectly Perfect” will hang in Washington, D.C., for a year, from April 2023 to April 2024.
The Huntsville Museum of Art will hold an awards ceremony recognizing Birgans and the visual arts achievement District V blue ribbon finalists on March 12 at 2 p.m. The ceremony coincides with the opening of the museum's Youth Art Month exhibit, which will remain on display through April 23.
To see more art created by young artists, stop by the Alabama Center for the Arts where art from students within Morgan County is exhibited. Coordinated by the Alabama Center for the Arts and the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, the Youth Art Month exhibit, which opened Feb. 27, features 116 pieces of art from students in Morgan County Schools, Decatur City Schools, Hartselle City Schools and private schools. The exhibit will remain up through March 30.
After graduation, Birgans, who takes photographs when she feels inspired, hopes to attend the University of Alabama in Birmingham and study nursing.
“I have always known I wanted to do something medical. I am taking the medical pathway at the Career Academies and am an intern at Decatur Morgan Hospital. It is what I love to do,” Birgans said.
